Senator Santarsiero Pushes to Recognize May as Skin Cancer Detection and Prevention Month

Senator Steve Santarsiero, Valerie Mihalek and Don Mihalek

BUCKS COUNTY – May 25, 2022 – State Senator Steve Santarsiero (D-10) is seeking to raise awareness about the dangers of skin cancer and over-exposure to the sun.  Along with State Senator Pat Browne (R-16), Sen. Santarsiero introduced a resolution to recognize May as Skin Cancer Detection and Prevention Month and the first Monday in May as “Melanoma Monday”.

Skin cancer is the most common form of cancer in the United States, with more than 3.5 million new cases diagnosed each year.  Of the various types of skin cancer, melanoma is the most dangerous, and is the leading cause of death from skin disease.

Sen. Santarsiero hosted two constituents, Valerie Mihalek and her husband Don, in the Senate on Tuesday and thanked Ms. Mihalek for her advocacy on the subject.  “Valerie shared with me her personal experience with melanoma and brought to my attention how dangerous this form of cancer can be,” Sen. Santarsiero said from the floor of the Senate.  “She has been a strong advocate for increasing public awareness of the need to take preventative measures to avoid skin cancer.”  

Sen. Santarsiero specifically reminded parents of young children, who are particularly susceptible to skin damage at an early age, of the need to take precautions when outside during summer months, including wearing sunscreen and seeking shade.

“Skin cancer is a disease that we can prevent.  Everyone must be cognizant to the dangers of over-exposure to the sun and the need to wear sunscreen,” Sen. Santarsiero said.  “The issue hit a bit closer to home this year when I was diagnosed with a basal cell carcinoma.  I was fortunate that basal cell carcinoma is a relatively good diagnosis when caught early. A simple outpatient procedure was enough to fully remove the cancer with minimal to no long-term effects.”

Senate Resolution 263 can be found here.

