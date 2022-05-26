Registration Open for Virtual Dreamchaser’s Blueprint Program that Teaches People How to Achieve Their Goals
Through course beginning June 13, participants can transform their lifestyles and live their dreamsCINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Registration is now open for Dr. Erica Megan Page’s six-week virtual program, the Dreamchaser’s Blueprint, which begins June 13 and will teach participants how to change their mindsets and transform their lifestyles so they are able to achieve their goals and live their dreams.
“Productivity mindset is a way of thinking that helps you accomplish more by managing your time, attention and energy. Developing this mindset allows you to work at your fullest potential and successfully navigate challenges,” said Dr. Page, a trained scientist who is an industrial/organizational psychologist, entrepreneur and adjunct professor.
Dr. Page said she developed the course because she always wanted to share information she learned while completing her dissertation, but that traditional research dissemination methods, such as peer-reviewed articles and conferences, didn’t reach the general public and people who could benefit the most from her program.
The Dreamchaser’s Blueprint will help participants:
• Discover what lifestyle changes they want to make or goals they want to accomplish
• Learn how to overcome obstacles like procrastination, fear of failure, poor time management, overthinking, low motivation and more
• Learn strategies to accomplish any goal
• Replace time-wasting habits with productive habits
• Learn how to get and stay motivated
Other self-help and productivity programs simply focus on changing behaviors, like creating to-do lists, journaling and trying out new schedules. These changes may last for a couple of weeks, but most people just revert back to their comfortable and unproductive routines.
However, Dr. Page said, “psychology tells us the best way to create lasting behavior change is to start by changing attitudes and mindsets. The Dreamchaser's Blueprint will challenge you to think differently about goal achievement, which will increase the likelihood that your transformation persists.”
The Dreamchaser’s Blueprint program includes video lectures, skill building exercises, weekly group coaching sessions, access to a members-only Facebook group for peer support, additional resources and networking, daily motivational messages for 45 days and direct access to Dr. Page.
It also includes accountability coaching to help motivate clients to do the work and help them keep promises they made to themselves (like New Year’s resolutions they’ve forgotten about).
Dr. Page said her own productivity increased by 50 percent once she developed a productivity mindset.
While raising her four-year-old son, Dr. Page teaches two college courses, runs a short hairstyle maintenance brand and an e-course development company, sells a science-based children’s book series, conducts program evaluations for area nonprofits and serves as a board member for LEAD Training.
“If you're anything like how I used to be, then you constantly talk yourself out of doing things, you wait until the last minute to get things done and you fail to complete things you start,” she said. “But now I have the confidence and discipline needed to achieve any goal I set for myself.”
For more than 10 years, Dr. Page has been helping others change their lifestyles by helping them organize their thoughts, creating strategic plans and motivating them to accomplish goals like starting businesses, finishing school, getting licenses, sticking to workout schedules and learning new skills.
Dr. Page said she is launching the Dreamchaser's Blueprint to help chronic procrastinators, overthinkers and people struggling to manage their time and accomplish goals by teaching them how to overcome obstacles and be productive.
“I believe that everyone deserves to live the life of their dreams, so I'm doing my part to empower others with my proven Dreamchaser's Blueprint program,” she said.
For more information about the program or to sign up, visit dreamchasersblueprint.com.
Because the program includes accountability coaching, spaces will be limited.
###
Media Relations
Dreamchaser’s Blueprint
email us here