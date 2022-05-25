Submit Release
News Search

There were 880 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 190,837 in the last 365 days.

Additional Peanut Butter Products Recalled

In connection with the J. M. Smucker Co. Jif peanut butter recall announced earlier this week, 11 store-prepared items are being recalled due to possible Salmonella contamination

These products include Readymeals PB & Trail Mix Snacks, which were sold at Shaw's and Star Market locations in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont. A list with descriptions of the 11 store-prepared products in available online. (See link below.)

Consumers who have purchased these items are urged not to consume these products and to dispose of them or return the items to their local store for a full refund.

Salmonella is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy people infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

You just read:

Additional Peanut Butter Products Recalled

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.