Middlesex Barracks / DUI #2 and Criminal DLS

CASE#: 22A3003098

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Paul Pennoyer

STATION: Middlesex

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 05/25/2022 at 1216 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Chelsea Road, Williamstown

VIOLATION: DUI #2 and Criminal DLS

ACCUSED: Louis Scott

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Plainfield, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time Troopers with the Vermont State Police conducted a motor vehicle stop on a vehicle following an observed motor vehicle violation. The operator was identified as Louis Scott. While speaking with Scott indicators of impairment were detected. Subsequent investigation led to Scott being taken into custody for suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Investigation revealed Scott to have a criminally suspended driver’s license. Scott was transported to the Vermont State Police Middlesex Barracks without incident where he was processed for DUI. Scott was issued a citation to appear in Orange County Superior Court on 06/15/2022 at 0800 hours and subsequently released.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/15/2022 at 0800 AM

COURT: Orange County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

