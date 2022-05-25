Middlesex Barracks / DUI #2 and Criminal DLS
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A3003098
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Paul Pennoyer
STATION: Middlesex
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 05/25/2022 at 1216 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Chelsea Road, Williamstown
VIOLATION: DUI #2 and Criminal DLS
ACCUSED: Louis Scott
AGE: 38
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Plainfield, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time Troopers with the Vermont State Police conducted a motor vehicle stop on a vehicle following an observed motor vehicle violation. The operator was identified as Louis Scott. While speaking with Scott indicators of impairment were detected. Subsequent investigation led to Scott being taken into custody for suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Investigation revealed Scott to have a criminally suspended driver’s license. Scott was transported to the Vermont State Police Middlesex Barracks without incident where he was processed for DUI. Scott was issued a citation to appear in Orange County Superior Court on 06/15/2022 at 0800 hours and subsequently released.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 06/15/2022 at 0800 AM
COURT: Orange County Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Attached
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
