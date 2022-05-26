R3i Ventures, a global deeptech innovation advisory, announces 20 country partnership with She Loves Tech
The multi-year collaboration spans 20 countries in Western Europe, Greece, Monaco, the Nordics, Switzerland, Japan, and Korea.
“We recognize R3i as a trusted partner with an aligned long-term vision of catalyzing 1 billion USD in funding for women.”CLAUSEN, LUXEMBOURG, May 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- R3i Ventures, a global deeptech innovation advisory, has announced a partnership with She Loves Tech, the world’s largest platform committed to closing the funding gap for women entrepreneurs. The multi-year collaboration spans 20 countries in Western Europe, the Nordics, Switzerland, Greece, Monaco, Japan and Korea, with a mutual vision to contribute toward inclusive economic growth and transformative societal impact.
R3i Ventures' expertise is as a cross border DeepTech and MedTech venture builder, connecting visionaries with the talent, know-how, and access to capital to scale their breakthrough product innovations for environmental and social impact. Its team is comprised of experts in the deeptech scientific commercialisation, capitalisation and R&D expertise, supporting foresight research, open innovation programs, and cross border scale programs
She Loves Tech is globally recognised for running the world’s largest startup competition for female entrepreneurs - its acceleration platform for women and technology- and creating an unrivalled ecosystem for women-led businesses. It is a vibrant community of more than 8,000 entrepreneurs in over 60 countries, with established partnerships with global VCs and angel investors.
The partnership deploys R3i Ventures’ multi-million dollar perk platform to all She Loves Tech finalists across the globe. It also provides inclusive access to R3i’s localised and regional boot camps and accelerators.
"We are thrilled to have them on board with us to support women as we work to strengthen the tech ecosystem globally and create an environment where women founders and funders can thrive,” said She Loves Tech Cofounder Rhea See.
This partnership aims to ensure that founders are supported with resources and access to a global network of female-led venture capitalists for co-investment and a global ecosystem of industry domain and technical experts. R3i Ventures’ in-house Navigators provide deep technical and co-selling expertise for faster go-to-market, a community for mentoring, skilling, and funding.
R3i is now calling for expressions of interest from governments, corporates, not for profits and investors who wish to play a role in their region and contribute to this important platform.
“Women’s economic inclusion plays an integral role in Asia and Europe’s economic recovery, stated R3i’s Founding General Partner, Leesa Soulodre. “This commitment to economic development is intended to further a shared vision of greater sustainability as we work together post-pandemic to transform our planet and improve transparency, collaboration and gender inclusion in capitalism.”
With female workforce participation globally at only 37% and less than 50 women-led startups in the early stage across many core markets, significant capacity and capability development is needed.
“Startups in the R3i - She Loves Tech community gain access to the world’s best technology platforms via the House of X Perks program, dedicated economic empowerment programs, learning resources, and connectivity to a global ecosystem across the world’s best research institutions.”
About R3i Ventures
R3I Ventures is a female-founded cross-border DeepTech and MedTech venture builder and advisory firm, working with Governments, Academia and Corporations. It aims to accelerate deeptech commercialisation, capitalisation and R&D. Its House of Country Calling programs to offer an early-stage accelerator that connects visionaries with the talent, know-how, and access to capital to scale breakthrough innovation for impact.
About She Loves Tech
She Loves Tech is a globally recognised not for profit leading the world’s largest startup competition for female entrepreneurs, its acceleration platform for women and technology, and creating an unrivalled community for women-led businesses. It is a vibrant community of more than 8,000 entrepreneurs in over 50 countries, with established partnerships with global VCs and angel investors.
