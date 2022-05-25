Submit Release
News Search

There were 882 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 190,835 in the last 365 days.

Justice Appel Retirement Ceremony June 2, 2022

On June 2, 2022, the Iowa Supreme Court will hold a special ceremony to mark the retirement of Justice Brent Appel. This public ceremony will be at 3:00 p.m. in the Iowa Supreme Court courtroom on the fourth floor of the Judicial Branch Building, 1111 E. Court Ave., Des Moines. Overflow seating will be available in the fourth floor library.

Justice Appel was appointed to the Supreme Court in 2006. A Dubuque native, he received his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Stanford University in California in 1973 and his J.D. degree from the University of California, Berkeley, in 1977.

Following graduation from law school, Justice Appel served as a court law clerk for the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit. In 1979, Justice Appel was appointed Iowa First Assistant Attorney General, and in 1983 became Iowa Deputy Attorney General. While serving in the Iowa Attorney General’s office, Justice Appel argued and briefed four cases before the United States Supreme Court, including the second “Christian burial” case, Nix v. Williams. From 1987 until 2006, Justice Appel was engaged in private practice in central Iowa.

Justice Appel currently serves as Chair of the Iowa Supreme Court Access to Justice Commission. Between 2010 and 2016, he served as a member of the Federal Advisory Committee on the Rules of Evidence. He is married and has five sons and one daughter.

 

Media Advisory:  The court will allow cameras and audio recording equipment in the courtroom subject to available space.  If you wish to be present for the entire ceremony and have camera and recording equipment to install, please arrive twenty minutes in advance of the ceremony.  The media room will also be open for use by the media. 

You just read:

Justice Appel Retirement Ceremony June 2, 2022

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.