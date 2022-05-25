Justice Appel Retirement Ceremony June 2, 2022

On June 2, 2022, the Iowa Supreme Court will hold a special ceremony to mark the retirement of Justice Brent Appel. This public ceremony will be at 3:00 p.m. in the Iowa Supreme Court courtroom on the fourth floor of the Judicial Branch Building, 1111 E. Court Ave., Des Moines. Overflow seating will be available in the fourth floor library.

Justice Appel was appointed to the Supreme Court in 2006. A Dubuque native, he received his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Stanford University in California in 1973 and his J.D. degree from the University of California, Berkeley, in 1977.

Following graduation from law school, Justice Appel served as a court law clerk for the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit. In 1979, Justice Appel was appointed Iowa First Assistant Attorney General, and in 1983 became Iowa Deputy Attorney General. While serving in the Iowa Attorney General’s office, Justice Appel argued and briefed four cases before the United States Supreme Court, including the second “Christian burial” case, Nix v. Williams. From 1987 until 2006, Justice Appel was engaged in private practice in central Iowa.

Justice Appel currently serves as Chair of the Iowa Supreme Court Access to Justice Commission. Between 2010 and 2016, he served as a member of the Federal Advisory Committee on the Rules of Evidence. He is married and has five sons and one daughter.

Media Advisory: The court will allow cameras and audio recording equipment in the courtroom subject to available space. If you wish to be present for the entire ceremony and have camera and recording equipment to install, please arrive twenty minutes in advance of the ceremony. The media room will also be open for use by the media.