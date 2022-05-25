Submit Release
AG Derek Schmidt: Wednesday is National Missing Children’s Day

KANSAS, May 25 - TOPEKA – (May 25, 2022) – As National Missing Children’s Day is observed today, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt is reminding Kansas parents to talk to their children about ways to stay safe.

“Communication is key to ensuring our children have the tools they need to stay safe,” said Schmidt, who noted that National Missing Children's Day is observed May 25 each year. “It’s important for parents to put a safety plan in place and regularly take time to review it with your kids. National Missing Children’s Day is a good reminder to have those important conversations, and I encourage all Kansans to do so.”

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) maintains a list of children missing from Kansas. That database can be accessed at www.missingkids.org. Anyone with information about the whereabouts of any of these missing persons should contact a law enforcement agency or call 1-800-KS-CRIME. Information about missing children also can be reported to NCMEC at 1 (800) THE-LOST (800-843-5678). The NCMEC list currently includes the names, photographs and other information about the 74 children missing from Kansas. Schmidt represents the National Association of Attorneys General as a member of NCMEC’s Law Enforcement Advisory Council.

Schmidt also reminded parents of the importance of keeping identifying information on children up-to-date in the event a child does become missing. Having an identity kit with the child’s fingerprints, height, weight, and a current photo can make it easier to quickly locate a missing child.

May 25 was first designated as National Missing Children’s Day by President Ronald Reagan in 1983. It serves as an annual reminder of the efforts to reunite missing children with their families.

To access the list of the 74 missing children from Kansas, go to www.missingkids.org/search. In the search menu under location, choose “State,” select Kansas, then submit. 

