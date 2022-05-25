FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Wednesday, May 25, 2022

MEDIA ADVISORY: DMV AND DIVISION OF HUMAN RIGHTS ANNOUNCE SIGNIFICANT CHANGE TO STATE-ISSUED IDs IN ACCORDANCE WITH GENDER RECOGNITION ACT

Brooklyn, NY – The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles and the NYS Division of Human Rights make an announcement about the Gender Recognition Act ahead of Pride Month.

When: Friday, May 27, 2022

11 AM

Where: Brooklyn District Office

NYS DMV

625 Atlantic Avenue, Second Floor

Brooklyn, NY 11217

Who: Mark J.F. Schroeder, Commissioner, New York State DMV

Maria L. Imperial, Commissioner, NYS Division of Human Rights

Chanel Lopez, Deputy Director of LGBTQ+ Affairs, Office of Governor Kathy Hochul

Ron Zacchi, Director of LGBTQ+ Affairs, Office of Governor Kathy Hochul

Priya Nair, Deputy Chief Diversity Officer, Office of Governor Kathy Hochul

Omar Gonzalez-Pagan, Senior Attorney, Lambda Legal