MEDIA ADVISORY: DMV and Division of Human Rights Announce Significant Change to State-issued IDs in Accordance with Gender Recognition Act
Wednesday, May 25, 2022
Brooklyn, NY – The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles and the NYS Division of Human Rights make an announcement about the Gender Recognition Act ahead of Pride Month.
When: Friday, May 27, 2022
11 AM
Where: Brooklyn District Office
NYS DMV
625 Atlantic Avenue, Second Floor
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Who: Mark J.F. Schroeder, Commissioner, New York State DMV
Maria L. Imperial, Commissioner, NYS Division of Human Rights
Chanel Lopez, Deputy Director of LGBTQ+ Affairs, Office of Governor Kathy Hochul
Ron Zacchi, Director of LGBTQ+ Affairs, Office of Governor Kathy Hochul
Priya Nair, Deputy Chief Diversity Officer, Office of Governor Kathy Hochul
Omar Gonzalez-Pagan, Senior Attorney, Lambda Legal