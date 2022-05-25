New members wanted for Accessibility Advisory Committee to help bring next generation accessibility to Metro

Metro, already one of the most accessible transit systems in the nation, is looking for new members to serve on the Accessibility Advisory Committee (AAC) to provide input on issues such as new wayfinding technology, eligibility policies and improved accessibility for riders with disabilities and senior citizens.

As part of the Board of Director’s focus on equity in transit, the AAC helps represent the perspective of elderly and disabled riders, who are among Metro’s most transit-dependent customers. The 20-member board serves on a volunteer basis and is tasked with enhancing accessibility and the travel experience on Metrorail, Metrobus and Metro Access.

“Metro strives to be an open and accessible system for all customers, regardless of ability,” said Metro Board Chair Paul C. Smedberg. “Our senior citizens and customers with disabilities have a voice through the AAC to create an equitable system that gives everyone the freedom to travel on public transit.”

The AAC is seeking to fill five open positions, including one representative from the District and one from Montgomery County. The remaining three positions will be chosen from Fairfax County, Loudoun County, City of Alexandria, City of Falls Church or Arlington County. To be eligible, members must ride Metrorail, Metrobus or MetroAccess and be willing to attend monthly meetings.

Since its inception in 1979, the AAC has provided valuable feedback on the design of railcars, accessibility of buses, MetroAccess services and more. Most recently, the committee provided interior design recommendations for the 7000-series railcars, purchase of new vehicles and sedans for the MetroAccess fleet and Metrorail station lighting and wayfinding tools.

The Board will make the final selections with members that represent a cross-section of customers with disabilities and senior citizens and reflect different geographic areas.

Eligible candidates may download the application or apply online via Metro’s website. Applications may also be requested by calling Metro’s Department of Access Services, Office of ADA Policy and Planning at 202-962-1100. Completed applications may be submitted by:

Email: [email protected] ;

; Fax: 202-962-6393; or

Mail: WMATA Accessibility Advisory Committee, 600 5th Street, NW, First Floor, Washington, DC 20001.

The deadline to apply is 5 p.m. Friday, May 13, 2022. All applications will be reviewed, and final candidates asked to interview with Board member(s) and/or Metro staff in early June. The Board will appoint the new members during its meeting on June 23, 2022.

Due to the limited number of vacancies, not all applicants will be selected. Anyone not selected is welcome to attend and participate in meetings which are open to the public.

Additional information about the AAC can be found at wmata.com/AAC.