FWC invites the public to attend a virtual public meeting on proposed black crappie regulations

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) will host two virtual public meetings on the proposed black crappie regulations presented at the May Commission meeting and provide an opportunity for stakeholder feedback.

There are two time options for the virtual meeting. They will be held on June 8, at noon and 6 p.m. EDT. 

Attendees should sign up by June 7 via email at Crappie@MyFWC.com and include which meeting they wish to attend, their name and email address. FWC staff will email registered attendees a link to their selected meeting on June 7. The meetings will be held via Microsoft Teams. Participants will need a computer or tablet with internet access or a smartphone with the Teams app installed.

Proposed Black Crappie Regulation Changes

Remove special size and bag limits at the following lakes (these locations would revert to statewide regulations of no size limit and 25 fish daily bag limit):

  • Lake Jackson in Osceola County
  • Montgomery Lake and Watertown Lake in Columbia County
  • Suwannee Lake in Suwannee County
  • Hardee County Park in Hardee County
  • Bobby Hicks Pond and Gadsden Park Pond in Hillsborough County
  • Largo Central Nature Preserve and Walsingham Park Lake in Pinellas County
  • Middle Lake in Pasco County

For questions about these meetings or the Black Crappie Management Plan, send an email to Crappie@MyFWC.com. Visit MyFWC.com/CrappieManagement for more information.

