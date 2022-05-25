Aquaculture Vaccines Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of over 9.6% During 2022-2028 | Precision Business Insights
The introduction of fish vaccinations has considerably reduced the use of antibiotics.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, May 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aquaculture Vaccines Market size exceeded USD 371.8 million in 2021 and is anticipated to witness a growth rate of around 9.6% from 2022 to 2028. Aquaculture has been dubbed the world's fastest-growing food-producing sector. A wide range of ideal growing conditions has resulted in increased sensitivity to infectious and viral illnesses, raising demand for profitable and commercial aquaculture vaccines. Increased bacterial illness and zoonotic infection incidence is a key stumbling block to successful fish aquaculture operations. Commercial aquaculture vaccines have shown to be a better option than antibiotics to be used in fish aquaculture farming, as antibiotic treatment has raised concerns about bacterial drug resistance, toxicity, and antibiotic residue in aquaculture food.
View Complete Report: https://precisionbusinessinsights.com/market-reports/global-aquaculture-vaccines-market/
The Aquaculture Vaccines Market - Growth Factors
The rise in the prevalence of bacterial and viral illnesses is likely to boost the growth of the aquaculture vaccines market over the coming years. Furthermore, the advancement and launch of novel aquaculture vaccines are expected to drive the aquaculture vaccines market forward. Furthermore, the growing occurrence of aquatic animal diseases and the expanding demand for marine animal-derived food products like oil, protein powders, caviar, and meat are expected to support the aquaculture vaccines market's expansion. On the other side, the aquaculture vaccines market is expected to be hampered by rigorous regulatory rules for vaccine approval over the forecast period.
The Aquaculture Vaccines Market Trends:
• Viral and bacterial diseases are becoming more common in aquaculture animals.
• To increase the size of the Aquaculture Vaccine market, organizations often use an integrated framework.
Restraining factors of the Aquaculture Vaccines market:
• In the near future, the complex vaccine development methods may pose an additional hurdle to the aquaculture vaccines market's growth.
COVID-19 Analysis:
Animals provide nourishment for the majority of the world's inhabitants. Because of the possibility of virus transmission through animal food, the COVID-19 outbreak has raised awareness about eating nutritious animal-sourced food. As people become more aware of the problem, the need for pathogen-free fish is projected to rise. Furthermore, prominent commercial aquaculture vaccine makers are actively participating in the fight against the pandemic by developing and commercialising the COVID-19 vaccine.
Request Sample Of The Report: https://precisionbusinessinsights.com/request-sample?product_id=16658
The Aquaculture Vaccines Market – Segmentation
The Global Aquaculture Vaccines Market on the basis of Vaccine Type is fragmented into Attenuated Live Vaccine, Inactivated Vaccine, DNA Vaccine, and Others. On the basis of Application, the market is categorized into Viral Infections, Bacterial Infection, Combined Bacterial and Viral Infections, and Others. On the basis of Route of Administration, the market is segregated into Injection Vaccines, Immersion Vaccines, and Oral Vaccines. On the basis of Species, the market is divided into Salmon, Seabass and Seabream, Tilapia, Trout, Turbot, and Carp. Owing to the rising demand for salmon fish specially in industrialised countries, salmon hold more than 45 percent of the market share for commercial aquaculture vaccinations. Furthermore, salmon species are preferred for aquaculture production in major countries like as Norway and Chile.
The Aquaculture Vaccines Market –Regional Analysis
Europe had the highest revenue share of over 20.0 percent in 2020. Norway's position as the largest salmon exporter, supportive government and commercial sector activities, increased human concerns about antimicrobial resistance, as well as the presence of significant companies are all factors propelling this regional industry. The Norwegian Medicines Agency has particular regulations and procedures for autogenous vaccination applications.
Related Reports:
Aquaculture Healthcare Market: By Product Type (Drugs, Feed Products), By Species (Salmon, Sturgeon, Turbot, Carp, Sea bass, Trout, Others), By Disease Type (Viral Infections, Bacterial Infections, Parasitic Infection, Fungal Infections), By Route of Administration (Oral, Parenteral, Immersion, Spray), By Distribution Channel(Veterinary Hospitals, Veterinary Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies),and Geography
https://precisionbusinessinsights.com/market-reports/aquaculture-healthcare-market/
Aquaculture Market: By Feed Additives Type (Probiotics, Phytogenics, Binders, Phosphates, Amino Acids, Enzymes, Minerals, Vitamins, Acidifiers, Antioxidants, Antibiotics, Others), By Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Other Diagnostics (Vaccines, Pharmaceuticals, Others), and Geography
https://precisionbusinessinsights.com/market-reports/global-aquaculture-market/
Aquaculture Pharmaceuticals Market: By Product type (Biologics, Parasiticides, Anti-infectives, Reproduction, and Others), Species (Carps, Salmon, Tilapia, Shrimp, Catfish, Trout, and Others) and Geography
https://precisionbusinessinsights.com/market-reports/aquaculture-pharmaceuticals-market/
Aquaculture Genomics, Genetics, and Breeding Market: By Service Type (Genomics, Genetics and Breeding), By Species Type (Salmon, Tilapia, Trout, Shrimp, and Others), and Geography
https://precisionbusinessinsights.com/market-reports/global-aquaculture-genomics-genetics-and-breeding-market/
Asia Pacific Poultry Vaccines Market: By Vaccine Type (Inactivated Vaccines, Live Attenuated Vaccines, Recombinant Vaccines), By Formulation (Dry Form (Duct) Vaccines, Liquid Vaccines, Freeze Dried Vaccines), By Application (Marek’s Disease, Newcastle Disease, Infectious Bursal Disease, Infectious Bronchitis, Others), and Geography
https://precisionbusinessinsights.com/market-reports/asia-pacific-poultry-vaccines-market/
Companion Animal Vaccines Market By Product Type (Canine Vaccines, Feline Vaccines, Avian Vaccines, and Equine Vaccines), By Disease Type (Canine Distemper, Canine Parvovirus, Feline Rabies and Others), By Vaccine Type (Live Attenuated Vaccines, Inactivated Vaccines, Recombinant Vaccines, Toxoid Vaccines, Conjugate Vaccines, DNA Vaccines, and Subunit Vaccines), Distribution Channel (Veterinary Pharmacies, Veterinary Hospitals, Veterinary Clinics, and E-Commerce) and Geography
https://precisionbusinessinsights.com/market-reports/global-companion-animal-vaccines-market/
About Precision Business Insights:
We are a market research company that strives to provide the highest quality market research insights. Our diverse market research experts are enthusiastic about market research and therefore produce high-quality research reports. We have over 500 clients with whom we have a good business partnership and capacity to provide in-depth research analysis for more than 30 countries. In addition to deliver more than 150 custom solutions, we already have accounts with the top five medical device manufacturers.
Precision Business Insights offers a variety of cost-effective and customized research services to meet research requirements. We are a leading research service provider because of our extensive database built by our experts and the services we provide.
Satya Prabhu
Precision Business Insights
+1 866-598-1553
sales@precisionbusinessinsights.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn