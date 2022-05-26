Kim Jacobs eWomenNetwork Charlotte Managing Director Host The 13th Annual Women's Success Summit with Sandra Yancey
Sandra Yancey is an expert leader in assuring every entrepreneur wins.”CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kim Jacobs eWomenNetwork Charlotte Managing Director host the 13th Annual Women's Success Summit with Sandra Yancey. The 13th Annual Women’s Success Summit on June 8, 2022, featuring Sandra Yancey, the Founder & CEO of eWomenNetwork, 6X bestselling author, Movie Producer and CNN American Hero. This Summit connects successful and aspiring entrepreneurs in a stimulating environment that creates exciting new opportunities, relationships and ideas. This annual Summit sells out every year and attracts the best of the best for a day of sharing, learning and supporting the growth and expansion of women’s businesses.
— Dr. Christine Kozachuk Founder Every Girl Wins Instutute
The 2022 Success Summit topic is "How to Prepare for Growth Secrets that Create Huge Results." With an award-winning 21-year success record to her credit, Sandra will unveil her successful formula for how to grow for greater Impact, Revenue and Prosperity. She is the women’s entrepreneurs greatest advocate and will share her 2022 vision of for success for all women entrepreneurs.
Speaker Sandra Yancey is an internationally acclaimed, award-winning, entrepreneur, Founder & CEO of eWomenNetwork, five-time #1 best-selling author, Life & Business Transformation Expert for the Emmy award-winning TV show The DOCTORS, Producer of the critically acclaimed movie titled The GLOW Project and philanthropist. Sandra left her successful Fortune 500 corporate career to launch eWomenNetwork in 2000. Two years into her business she was on the verge of bankruptcy and ready to close her doors. Not one to give up, she found her grit and today leads one of the most successful multimillion-dollar women’s business networks in North America. With over 500,000 women business owners connected through 118 chapters, eWomenNetwork produces nearly 1,500 events annually, as well as the Premier International Women’s Entrepreneur Conference in North America. Recognized by CNN as an American Hero, the eWomenNetwork Foundation has awarded cash grants to 115 non-profits and 183 scholarships to emerging leaders of tomorrow. Sandra is the preeminent women’s business expert teaching women how to RISE and succeed in spite of everything.
Kim Jacobs Charlotte Managing Director for ewomennetwork.com
www.gabesheart.org, in loving memory of Gabriel Michael Jacobs
thebalancedoctor.tv
Motherdreamer.com
Daily Balance with Kim Jacobs TV Show Highlight Reel:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_MfHV1es-cA
Daily Balance with Kim Jacobs - Humpy Wheeler Guest:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NHvBBKoad1c
Alex Jones
Every Girl Wins Media Department
+1 704-208-9561
email us here