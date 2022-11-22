Dr. Christine Kozachuk Founder of Her-Right Becomes a Part of History in Wolverhampton, UK
EINPresswire.com/ -- The President and Founder of Every Girl Wins and Her-Right initiative Dr. Christine Kozachuk was a part of history on Oct 4th in Wolverhampton, Uk. Dr. Kozachuk is also a royal delegate for King Okogyeman Kobina Amissah I, the development king at large for the Throne of Ekumfi Kuotukwa, Ghana, West Africa.
The founder of this organization is a champion for girls' rights who has worked to create change worldwide. Her vision was and remains: every girl and woman deserve an opportunity at success- regardless of where they live--all girls should have access to education and opportunities outside the home, making them more than just "women" but truly Heroines in their communities.
In 26 countries across six continents! Dr. Kozachuk took on these projects with love because she believes we can.
The mayoress, Cllr Sandra Samuels OBE of Wolverhampton, Uk, is a recipient of a top international award from the Her-Right initiative for being a role model with over 40 years of excellence in her service to humanity. Serving the public is never easy, as Dr. Kozachuk says, and finding the truth is great for other women worldwide.
This day for me is important, says Dr. Kozachuk, to be a part of and to witness this historical day of two first. To have the first African King, HRH Okogyeman Kobina Amissah I, come to Wolverhampton. To honor the mayoress who happens to be the First African Caribbean mayoress to occupy this office in 200 years of existence. This diaspora history is important because it allows people to speak about how the African culture is creating through the diaspora.
Alex Jones
