DHEC Reports No Known SC Cases of Monkeypox as Monitoring of Close Contacts Ends

May 25, 2022

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health of Environmental Control (DHEC) has ended its monitoring of two close contacts who were on a flight with an individual from the United Kingdom who tested positive for monkeypox. The close contacts were being observed in the Midlands region of the state and remained asymptomatic through the 21-day monitoring period, which began May 5 and ended Wednesday at noon. There have been no confirmed cases of monkeypox in South Carolina.

DHEC followed monitoring protocols released last week by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and shared the CDC guidance with providers via a health alert

Monkeypox is a rare but potentially serious viral illness that typically begins with flu-like symptoms and swelling of the lymph nodes and progresses to a rash on the face and body. Most infections last two to four weeks. Monkeypox, a febrile rash illness (involving a fever and rash), is a reportable condition in South Carolina as a novel infectious agent.

Monkeypox does not spread easily between people. It can be spread through close contact with an infected person and their skin sores, items that have been contaminated with fluids or sores (clothing, bedding, etc.), or through respiratory droplets. following prolonged face-to-face contact.

Providers should report a suspected case to DHEC, which will investigate and conduct testing if indicated to confirm or rule out a case. Residents who believe they are experiencing symptoms should visit their primary care provider.

Visit CDC’s page on monkeypox for more information.

