Submit Release
News Search

There were 920 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 190,833 in the last 365 days.

Statement from Secretary Vilsack on Ongoing Violence in America

WASHINGTON, May 25, 2022 – “Another massacre in America. A statement that is all too common and one we all wish to never speak again. Last week it was a church in California and a grocery store in Buffalo. Yesterday, it was an elementary school in Texas. It’s enough. We cannot and should not be willing to live with this carnage.

“I know the pain that a family feels when a child is lost. My heart aches again at the news of so many young lives needlessly cut short. Time and time again parents and loved ones grapple with the heartbreaking, the unbearable, and the unthinkable in this country. One time is far too many.

“I know the contribution that a teacher can make and how tragic it is so many young lives will never be inspired to learn because of violence. Our classrooms should be the place where our children can dream, can learn, and can achieve their highest potential – not the place where horrific acts of violence become normalized.

“In school hallways, in grocery stores, in places of worship, in shopping malls, or in the neighborhood, families should not have to live their lives in fear. Our nation is resilient, but also a nation that must, and can, do better for families and their children. We are again called upon to mend a frayed nation, to turn commonsense into solution, and as President Biden remarked, ‘to turn this pain into action.’

“My thoughts and prayers are with all the families that grieve, and I join parents and grandparents everywhere with the hope we can come together and end these needless tragedies.”

#

USDA is an equal opportunity provider, employer, and lender.

You just read:

Statement from Secretary Vilsack on Ongoing Violence in America

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.