Post Session Report :: Wednesday, May 25, 2022

HB 889, PN 880 (B. Miller) – Amends the Nursing Law to permit graduates of foreign nursing schools to take the nursing licensure exam in Pennsylvania. A vote of 47-0 was recorded.
SR 230, PN 1434 (Browne) – This resolution provides for a temporary rule of the Senate, which would rule out of order certain amendments to the General Appropriation Bill for the fiscal year 2022-2023. A vote of 47-0 was recorded.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.