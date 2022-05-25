Submit Release
Post Session Report :: Wednesday, May 25, 2022

HB 889, PN 880 (B. Miller) – Amends the Nursing Law to permit graduates of foreign nursing schools to take the nursing licensure exam in Pennsylvania. A vote of 47-0 was recorded.

SR 230, PN 1434 (Browne) – This resolution provides for a temporary rule of the Senate, which would rule out of order certain amendments to the General Appropriation Bill for the fiscal year 2022-2023. A vote of 47-0 was recorded.

