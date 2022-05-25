New Taste NY Market Opens at SUNY Cobleskill Carriage House

New York State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball today announced a new Taste NY Market at the SUNY Cobleskill Carriage House that will promote products made by dozens of New York farms and producers, including students at the College’s School of Agriculture and Natural Resources. The Commissioner and Cobleskill President Dr. Marion Terenzio cut the ribbon on the Market, which joins nearly 70 other Taste NY locations across the state and continues the program’s effort to highlight the quality, diversity, and economic impact of New York made food and beverages.

Commissioner Ball said, “We are thrilled to partner with SUNY Cobleskill to bring a Taste NY Market to their campus and help to put the excellence of New York agriculture on display. I’m especially excited that this location will showcase products made by the students at the College, who are the future of our agricultural industry in New York State. The Taste NY program has grown tremendously over the years and each new Market increases the exposure of our local producers and their delicious products, and invites residents and visitors alike to buy New York.”

Located inside of the College’s historic Carriage House Café and General Store, the Market will be operated by SUNY Cobleskill students and is integrated into the existing store, which brings members of the community together around locally made and grown farm-fresh goods. The majority of the SUNY Carriage House inventory, 90%, is either campus-made or locally produced in Schoharie County, while the other 10% is made up of items that are produced in other parts of New York State. Products offered include:

Black Willow Pond Farm, Schoharie - yogurt

Brooks’ House of Bar-B-Q, Oneonta - sauces, spice rubs

Chatty Wren, Cobleskill - locally roasted coffee

Family Farmstead, Worcester - A2 dairy butter, cheddar cheese, kefir

Guglielmo’s Sauce, Rochester - pasta sauces

Larry’s All Natural, Bethlehem - salsas

Middle Brook Mill, Jefferson - griddle cake mix, cornbread mix, granola

Roc Star Ice Cream, Waterville - ice cream sandwiches produced by a SUNY Cobleskill alumnus

Saratoga Waters, Saratoga - spring water

Sfoglini Pasta, Coxsackie - pasta

SUNY Cobleskill - meats and sausages, vegetables, dairy products

The Matzo Project, Brooklyn - crackers

Wellington’s Herbs and Spices, Schoharie - herbs, spices, tea

Yesfolk Tonics, Troy - kombucha

Today’s ribbon cutting took place during SUNY Cobleskill’s Annual Plant & Meat Sale, which featured products grown and processed by SUNY students. The event also offered a barbecue of kielbasa made and grilled by students.

As a resource for the College, the Carriage House Café and General Store is at the forefront of educational initiatives enhancing SUNY Cobleskill’s ability to provide field training and experiential learning to students across disciplines. The Carriage House is estimated to have been built in the 1800s as part of a Victorian residence on East Main Street in the Village of Cobleskill. The building served as service and storage space for horse drawn carriages and buggies. In 1980, the Carriage House was targeted for demolition, but due to public sentiment the building was instead dismantled and relocated to the Schoharie County fairgrounds. Since that time, with the help of local engineers, community organizations, resident volunteers, and SUNY faculty and staff, the building has been fully restored and moved to the SUNY Cobleskill campus. Today, the Carriage House embodies the connection between New York’s heritage and its future agricultural leaders.

Dr. Marion Terenzio, President of SUNY Cobleskill said, “As a working classroom, the Carriage House represents not just a connection between the College and our local growers and producers, but a staging site for our future market leaders to launch their careers in agricultural business, marketing, culinary arts, and a number of other disciplines. The partnership with Taste NY brings an entirely new dimension to our student- and community-focused initiatives through its reach and resources, while paving the way toward new connections with producers across Schoharie County and beyond.”

Senator Michelle Hinchey, Chair of the Senate Committee on Agriculture said, "We are so excited to see a new Taste NY Market open at SUNY Cobleskill and the support it will drive toward all of the featured agricultural businesses whose products will be amplified to new customers. Taste NY does an incredible job of connecting the dots between products made by businesses right here in New York and consumers who want to shop local and help boost small town economies. These are the growth opportunities we need to be delivering for our ag community and we're proud to support this latest venture."

Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo, Chair of the Assembly Committee on Agriculture said, “The Taste NY stores are a joyful way to experience New York’s locally made farm fresh products. They provide local farmers and producers an opportunity to grow by placing their goods on shelves around the state. As always, I look forward to visiting this newest Taste NY Market at SUNY Cobleskill’s Carriage House.”

State Senator Peter Oberacker said, “Locating a Taste NY Market at SUNY Cobleskill is the perfect melding of education and agriculture. Along with showcasing the amazing products our students create, this new site will provide another marketplace for Schoharie Valley farms and ag producers – among the best in the state. I commend Commissioner Ball and SUNY Cobleskill President Dr. Terenzio for advancing this initiative that will bring more people to this flourishing campus and grow our local agriculture economy.”

Assemblyman Chris Tague said, “As a major proponent of both agriculture and hands-on education, the partnership between the Carriage House and Taste NY is a tremendous development. The creation of this space, where students have a hand in everything from producing many of the products sold in the store to marketing them, has provided them an unparalleled opportunity to develop real-world skills in their disciplines. The best part being the vast majority of products on offer will be made right on campus, or otherwise produced locally here in Schoharie County.”

About Taste NY

The Taste NY initiative has seen steady growth and recognition since it was created in 2013. The program, which is overseen by the Department of Agriculture and Markets, creates opportunities for local producers to showcase their goods at a variety of venues throughout the State and at large public events, such as the Great New York State Fair and the Barclays Tournament at Bethpage State Park. It has also helped the farms and companies participating in the program to reach more customers, increase online sales, and, in many cases, expand the processing capacity of their business. Taste NY’s food and beverage businesses also support the state’s farmers by using New York grown and produced ingredients in their products.

For a complete list of Taste NY locations, hours of operation and contact information, visit the Taste NY website. Connect with Taste NY through Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest.