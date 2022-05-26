The 1st waterproof hemp backpacks landed on Kickstarter

Beige and green waterproof hemp backpack

Super strong Hemp Fiber, 100% Vegan and carbon Neutral, Waterproof, 18L expandable up to 30L, embedded USB plug. These are the new hemp backpacks by 8000Kicks.

Our mission is to bring back hemp by showing everyone hemp products are way superior to other products made in other fibers. This is the green answer we have been waiting for.” — Bernardo the CEO and co-founder of 8000Kicks

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA, USA, May 26, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Everyday life does not come without its share of baggage. But, if there's one unbeatable hack to deal with it, it's with a quality backpack. Hauling your everyday carry, whether that's a work laptop, a fresh set of gym clothes, wireless headphones, should be easy and effortless. Well, with the new Everyday Backpack from 8000kicks it will be.The hemp company launched its new Everyday backpack through a Kickstarter campaign on the past 24th of May where backers can buy one bag for up to 45% off.INTRODUCING... THE WORLD'S 1st WATERPROOF HEMP BACKPACKThe company has grown its accessories range with a new waterproof backpack that can be used anytime and anywhere. The new backpack sits alongside 8000kicks casual hemp shoes and comes in a single model with 3 colors - beige & green, beige & pink, and black. The backpack was designed to offer a balance between protection against the elements, functionality, style and design.WHY HEMP?While hemp is closely associated with marijuana, the backpack is not for smoking and it will not get people “high”. Hemp is the “sober cousin” of marijuana. It has a minimal amount of psychoactive components, and for that reason, it is legal everywhere in the world.Hemp is nature's purifier. It’s a unique crop that can help shape a better future for generations to come:-It captures carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. In fact, for every tonne of hemp fiber produced, 1.63 tonnes of carbon is removed from the air, making hemp a much more effective sequester of carbon dioxide than trees;-One acre of hemp will produce as much fiber as two acres of cotton.-It helps nourish nutrient-depleted soil and reverses the effects of erosion.-Hemp doesn’t require herbicides or pesticides.-Hemp is one of nature’s strongest fibers and it was used by Henry Ford to build cars.-It is naturally anti-bacterial and anti-microbial.WATERPROOF AND DUSTPROOFBut there’s more than hemp to it. One of the key uniquenesses of this backpack is the fact that it is waterproof.Whether in a drizzly city, about to hike a misty rainforest or preparing for a potential tropical getaway, these weatherproof backpacks will keep valuables nice and dry.For over 2 years the 8000Kicks team has been working on this bag and its waterproofing features. The outer hemp layer has been coated with a proprietary organic wax that protects the fabric from stains, liquids and dust particles. On the hemp inner side, just below the fabric there’s a waterproof membrane that guarantees maximum protection and that no liquids will come in. The zippers are also top quality and with 1-year waterproof warranty.FLEXIBLE STORAGE FROM 18L to 30LThe 8000kicks everyday backpack ranges from a stylish discrete 18L workweek format to a full-size 30L sizing for a weekend trip. All these thanks to the foldable top and the wide room inside.Moreover, there’s one pocket at the front to stash reasonably large items like a charger, a pencil case, a phone or headphones. On the back, there's an anti-theft hidden compartment for what you can’t lose. On the backpack sides there’s also a two side pockets as well as an external usb port.LIVE ON KICKSTARTER ON MAY 24THThe new Everyday hemp backpacks launched on Kickstarter on May 24th and they hit their initial goal of $10,500 in just 1 hour. They can be bought for up to 45% off, or $89, instead of the $159 which they will retail for once live. The campaign lasts for 2 months and it will take another 3 months to manufacture the backpacks, with expected delivery in October.The Kickstarter campaign is live here: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/dopekicks/8000kicks-vegan-waterproof-shoes

