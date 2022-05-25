Submit Release
U.S. Supreme Court opinions: May 23

The United States Supreme Court has issued two new opinions.

In Morgan v. Sundance, Inc. the court held that federal courts may not adopt an arbitration-specific rule conditioning a waiver of the right to arbitrate on a showing of prejudice.

Read the court's opinion at: https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/21pdf/21-328_m6ho.pdf

In Shinn v. Martinez Ramirez the court held that under 28 U. S. C. §2254(e)(2), a federal habeas court may not conduct an evidentiary hearing or otherwise consider evidence beyond the state-court record based on the ineffective assistance of state postconviction counsel.

Read the court's opinion at: https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/21pdf/20-1009_19m2.pdf

