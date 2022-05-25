Submit Release
News Search

There were 908 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 190,827 in the last 365 days.

Click It or Ticket Campaign Reminds Drivers: Buckle Up May 23 - June 5, and Every Day

Wyoming law enforcement is reminding drivers about the lifesaving benefits of wearing a seat belt this spring during the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s (NHTSA) national Click It or Ticket high-visibility enforcement effort. The national seat belt campaign, which coincides with the Memorial Day holiday, runs from May 23 to June 5, 2022.

“So far this year, 81 percent of fatal crashes have been with a motorist not wearing a seatbelt,” said Interim Administrator Lt. Colonel Shannon Ratliff of the Wyoming Highway Patrol. “I wish a ticket could change this high percentage and be the only consequence. Unfortunately, what we’re talking about is risking your life or the lives of your passengers when you or your passengers choose not to wear a safety belt. The Click It or Ticket campaign isn’t about citations; it’s about saving lives. Taking a few seconds to buckle up could be the difference between life and death.”

In 2020 in Wyoming, 44 unbuckled passenger vehicle occupants were killed in crashes, and seatbelt usage was only 82.5%. Nationally, in 2020, 10,893 unbuckled passenger vehicle occupants were killed in crashes in the United States. Wyoming law enforcement agencies will be taking a no-excuses approach to seat belt law enforcement, writing citations day and night to those who do not buckle up

You just read:

Click It or Ticket Campaign Reminds Drivers: Buckle Up May 23 - June 5, and Every Day

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.