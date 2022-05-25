HyperX Collaborates with Unified as Exclusive Esports Peripheral Provider

In a collaborative effort to bring top-of-the-line esports peripherals to on-site competitors, HyperX has teamed up with tournament operator Unified.

WICHITA, KANSAS, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Unified has teamed up with HyperX to provide on-site competitors with a full range of high-quality peripherals, including Cloud II gaming headsets, Alloy OriginsTM gaming keyboards, Pulsefire SurgeTM gaming mice, FURY S mousepads, and QuadCastTM USB gaming microphones during their live esports tournaments. With equipment designed to meet the demands of professional gamers to give them the winning edge and help gamers stay on top of their game. HyperX and Unified plan to level the playing field and provide the ultimate gaming experience to players of any skill level.

Fresh from furnishing the big stage at Wichita’s Midwest Esports Conference $20,000 Grand Finals for League of Legends and Miami’s 2022 Bitcoin Conference Gaming Arena, upcoming tours for Unified and their new peripheral partners include the $15,000 Esports Festival Kansas City this July, along with the $15,000 ALL IN Esports Expo in August, and October’s $15,000 Esports Festival at Saint Louis University.

“You can really experience the difference, and it adds a whole new level of competitive integrity when we’re inviting these players out to our tournaments,” said Rebecca Rong, Marketing Director for Unified. “We’re seeing all ages and ranks of players getting the chance to compete like professionals on our big stage, and it’s a fantastic feeling to see everyone getting the same opportunity to utilize high-end gear.”

“HyperX is excited to work with Unified on their upcoming esports events,” said Vince Quan, Marketing Coordinator, HyperX. “Unified’s initiatives of growing the gaming community align perfectly with our goals and we look forward to achieving that together.”

In addition to providing top-dollar esports competitions for collegiate and amateur players, these events also feature exclusive gaming challenges, quests, and giveaways. HyperX also serves as the title sponsor of Unified's City Zone, which showcases immersive elements themed after popular titles including Mario Kart and Fortnite, where players take part in challenges and earn prizes for accepting Unified-issued objectives.

More information about upcoming tours and promotional giveaways can be found at unified.gg.

About

Unified Esports Association (UEA) is a Kansas-based company that oversees multiple products that specialize and operate as a dynamic pipeline within the esports industry. Providing shared experiences that directly serve collegiate, youth, hobbyists and amateur video game players at every stage. For media inquiries or speaking opportunities, please contact us via media@uea.gg

