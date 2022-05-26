Abre Announces New Board Member with Extensive K-12 EdTech Experience

Paula Reed joins Abre’s board of directors with an aligned passion of ensuring each and every student is set up for success in both academics and life.

CINCINNATI, OHIO, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Abre, K-12’s leading administration platform to support the Whole Child, today announced a key addition to its board of directors to further accelerate growth as demand for solutions to support students in and out of the classroom continues to soar. Abre has made a name for itself amongst leading education administrators not content with “this is the way we’ve always done it” approach to increasing student well-being and outcomes. Paula Reed brings more than 25 years experience in EdTech sales, marketing and consulting which makes her a valuable director to further that work.

Paula Reed currently serves as President & CEO of BizEducation Consulting, Inc., a firm she founded in 2017 combining her two career passions - building relationships and K-12 education. BizEducation Consulting has coached many education companies from start-ups to Fortune 500, on strategies to enhance execution and increase success in go-to-market, sales and marketing through planning, talent management, and thought leadership.

Much of Paula’s experience was obtained when she successfully served as National Director of Strategic Partnerships for Discovery Education where her team focused on creating educational partnerships with large urban and suburban schools.

As a liaison for education organizations such as AASA, NABSE, Digital Promise, ERDI and CGCS, Paula created robust programming for successful thought leadership symposiums and events. Prior to Discovery Education she served in various leadership positions at Educational Services of America and University of Maryland. In addition, she has volunteered as a Foundation Director with Montgomery County and Baltimore County Public Schools in Maryland.

“The board of directors and executive team are excited to partner with Paula,” said James Stoffer, President and CEO of Abre. “Paula brings a level of experience and knowledge not rivaled by many throughout K-12 EdTech. We’re honored she is joining us and our mission of helping schools consolidate their tech to drive meaningful connections and better outcomes for kids.”

“I’m thrilled to join Abre’s board of directors,” said Paula Reed. “Joining an education technology organization and team that has put their focus on the well-being of every student from the start is incredibly exciting. I look forward to the opportunity of helping scale Abre into as many learning communities as possible in the coming years.”

About Abre: Abre is K-12’s leading administration platform to support the whole child. Developed by two educators tired of not providing their stakeholders the optimal technology experience, Abre is a true education platform that connects what matters most to students, families, staff, and community partners. Abre helps schools increase student success all while saving money and providing a better connected experience through full interoperability and tailored experiences.

https://abre.com Follow Abre on Twitter @abreplatform.

