Sweden becomes government partner and board member of US-led climate coalition

SWEDEN, May 25 - At the request of the United States, Sweden has joined the First Movers Coalition (FMC). Sweden will also sit on the FMC advisory board. The FMC brings together companies and countries that are leading the climate transition by driving the development of climate-smart products. Four major Swedish companies are already members of the FMC.

“Sweden will show the world that the climate transition can create jobs and growth, as it does with Swedish companies leading the way in developing the climate-smart solutions and products that are needed to reduce emissions. By joining the FMC as a government partner, we will now have a further opportunity to drive global climate action,” says Minister for Climate and the Environment Annika Strandhäll.

As a government partner, Sweden is committed to encouraging more Swedish companies to join the FMC and to spotlighting the FMC as a tool to accelerate global climate action. The FMC encompasses seven sectors that account for 30 per cent of global greenhouse gas emissions: aluminium, aviation, chemicals, cement, shipping, steel and trucking. In addition to the United States and Sweden, the FMC advisory board also includes India and Japan. Italy, Norway and the UK are also partner countries in FMC.