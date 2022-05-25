Anna Ekström to visit the UK

SWEDEN, May 25 - Minister for Education Anna Ekström will visit the UK on 26–27 May alongside the King and Queen. Ms Ekström’s programme includes visits to AstraZeneca and the University of Cambridge, a speech at the Impact sustainability event in London, and signing a memorandum of understanding on life sciences between Sweden and the UK.

“The UK is a very important research and trade partner for Sweden, and we cooperate in many areas. Both Sweden and the UK have strong traditions of research and innovation and are world leaders in the life sciences. The COVID-19 pandemic clearly demonstrated the importance of a first-rate life sciences sector, and I hope that deepened cooperation can lead to further progress in the area,” says Ms Ekström.

Thursday 26 May

10.30 Visit to the AstraZeneca Discovery Centre

11.30 Discussion on AstraZeneca’s vaccine development in the early stages of the pandemic

12.45 Speech and lunch at King’s College, University of Cambridge

16.30 Bilateral meeting with George Freeman, Minister for Science, Research and Innovation

19.45 Dinner with shadow education secretary Bridget Phillipson

Friday 27 May

09.05 Speech at the Impact sustainability event in London, organised by the Swedish Chamber of Commerce for the UK

11.30 Signing of a memorandum of understanding on life sciences between Sweden and the UK