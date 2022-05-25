Hoyer Statement Marking Two Years After the Murder of George Floyd

“Two years ago, the world watched as George Floyd, an unarmed Black man murdered at the hands of police, struggled to say three simple yet horrifying words: ‘I can’t breathe.’ For millions of Black Americans, the weight of Officer Derek Chauvin’s knee on Floyd’s neck recalled the immense burden of slavery, segregation, and systemic racism that so many have been forced to carry for centuries. Floyd’s murder, and those of countless other men and women like him in encounters with law enforcement, served as a graphic reminder that Black people throughout the United States continue to confront the legacy of these evils every day. Millions of Americans of every color, faith, and background took to the streets in peaceful protest that summer to ensure that the lessons of George Floyd’s killing would not be ignored.



“George Floyd’s family will surely be grieving his loss for a long time to come, and I am thinking of them on this tragic anniversary. While Officer Chauvin has been sent to prison for his heinous misconduct, justice will not truly be served until innocent people no longer need fear coming into contact with law enforcement. We must root out any misconduct and racial bias that finds its way into our justice system. That's why I was glad to hear of President Biden’s executive order today promoting law enforcement accountability while enhancing recruitment and retention and supporting officers who serve honorably. Congress, however has the power to do more, which is why House Democrats passed the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act in 2020 and again last year, which would increase accountability and reform policing practices such as racial profiling, use of force, no-knock warrants, and chokeholds. Senate Republicans continue to block this measure, which is unacceptable. I urge them to join us in taking action to prevent our democracy from being suffocated under the weight of Congress’s failure to deliver justice for all.”