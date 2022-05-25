Hiker Rescued from Welch Mountain

CONTACT:

Conservation Officer Lt. James Kneeland

603-744-5470

May 25, 2022

Waterville Valley, NH – On Tuesday, May 24, 2022 shortly before 11:00 a.m., a call came in to NH 911 reporting an injured hiker near the summit of Welch Mountain in Waterville Valley. The hiker was reporting that he could not continue due to a leg injury he had suffered in a fall.

Waterville Valley Department of Safety and the Campton/Thornton Fire Department responded to the trailhead along with NH Fish and Game Conservation Officers and volunteers from the Pemi Valley Search and Rescue Team. Luckily two Pemi Valley Search and Rescue Team members were on a hike of the Welch/Dickey Trail and were able to get to the injured hiker within fifteen minutes. They were able to stabilize the injury and wait for additional rescuers to arrive with the rescue litter. Shortly after 1:00 p.m. the rescue team started the 1.75-mile litter carry down the mountain, and they arrived at the trailhead at 2:45 p.m.

The injured hiker was taken from the trailhead by personal vehicle for further evaluation of his injury. He was identified as 74-year-old Charles Boppe of Thornton, NH. He was experienced with hiking the Welch/Dickey Loop and had completed the hike dozens of times in the past. He carried appropriate gear for a day hike.

