Data Center Leader Volico Selects Healthcare Technology Veteran
Grant MGaugh joins Volico data centers as new healthcare business development executiveDEERFIELD BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Volico continues to Expand its Industry-Leading Sales Team
May 02, 2022 – Volico is a leading data center solutions provider to healthcare, is pleased to announce that Grant McGaugh, based in Deerfield Beach Fl, has joined the company as Healthcare Business Development Executive. Mr. McGaugh is responsible for demonstrating the breadth of services and solutions available to Healthcare IT teams through professional consulting with a keen focus on improving the patient experience for the Healthcare Industry.
As an IT Sales Professional with expertise in marketing and sales, Mr. McGaugh has over 25 years of consulting experience, with a focus on prospecting and lead generation, effective research and problem solving, and overall development of meaningful business relationships.
"Grant's innate ability to connect services to client needs brings a distinct advantage to the Volico Data Center Sales team," said Gadi Hus, Director of Operations. "His knowledge and experience complement well the individual and collective strengths of our local team." Skilled in the execution of design and implementation strategy, Mr. McGaugh has a broad background in leveraging colocation, dedicated servers, cloud computing, Enterprise Hosting, Storage and Backup services with leading IT engineers and professional certifications, as well as managing the end to end consulting engagement and service delivery process from cradle to grave. Grant delivers highly competitive service offerings and portfolios for his clients.
"It's refreshing to work with a company that has created a culture where clients are genuinely paramount to the organization and quality customer service is actually a 'habit,'" commented McGaugh. "At Volico Data Centers, employee and client expectations are always met with an impressive sense of urgency and extraordinary execution."
Mr. McGaugh has worked at the expert and executive level for multiple Fortune 500 organizations such as Connection, Zones, Inc., Century Link (aka Lumen), and Avaya. He has received numerous awards and special recognition, such as the 2020 nomination for African American Achievers 2020 by JM Family Enterprises, 2019 award for Healthcare Leadership by Legacy Magazine, the 2018 Gold Sales Achiever, Gold Award Honors, and the President's Club.
About Volico Data Centers
Founded in 2000, Volico is a HIPAA, SSAE, SOC, and NIST Compliant Enterprise-Class Data Center solutions provider, specializing in colocation, enterprise dedicated server hosting, disaster recovery, business continuity, backup services, private cloud computing, public cloud computing, and CinC (Cloud in Cloud) IAAS computing.
The company currently operates multiple data centers servicing clients in Miami-Dade County, Broward County, and West-Palm Beach Counties of sunny South Florida. Volico's data center provides the highest level of redundancy and flexibility. The South Florida colocation facility contains: an unprecedented 2N+X redundant UPS Smart-Grid infrastructure and a 2N+X redundant generator Smart-Grid Paralleling Technology. Our Healthcare Healthcare Solutions includes the following:
✓ Tier IV Carrier Neutral Data Center.
✓ Managed Services and Infrastructure.
✓ Private and Hybrid Cloud Solutions.
Volico helps healthcare organizations and businesses who need to run back-office applications without the expensive cost of handling a self-hosted environment. Volico's technology solutions for healthcare are designed to minimize costs while improving and upgrading patient experience.
Volico can craft a fully managed hosting solution to help organizations meet HIPAA compliance requirements. Commitment to regulations and to health care industry customers, Volico provides highly secure and scalable HIPAA compliant hosting solutions to fit all ranges of organizational sizes from small to big.
