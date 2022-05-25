Tennessee High Schools Earn Anne Dallas Dudley Voter Registration Awards
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – In its inaugural year, 37 high schools in 22 counties across Tennessee earned the Secretary of State's Anne Dallas Dudley Awards by meeting student voter registration thresholds.
"I appreciate the students, faculty and staff at each of these schools and the local county election commissions working to increase voter registration in their community," said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. "I hope the actions of these schools will inspire not only next year’s high school seniors but all Tennesseans to become civically engaged."
Tennessee high schools that registered 100% of the eligible students earned the Anne Dallas Dudley Gold Level Award. High schools that registered at least 85% of the eligible students earned the Anne Dallas Dudley Silver Level Award. All Tennessee public, charter or private school or home school association could participate.
2022 Anne Dallas Dudley Gold Level Award Winners
- Chattanooga School for the Arts and Sciences, Hamilton County
- Cherokee High School, Hawkins County
- Clinch School, Hawkins County
- Coalfield High School, Morgan County
- Covenant Academy, Warren County
- F.C. Boyd Christian School, Warren County
- Friendship Christian Academy, Wilson County
- Greenback Public School, Loudon County
- Ivy Academy, Hamilton County
- Lake County High School, Lake County
- Middle College High School at Christian Brothers University, Shelby County
- Middle Tennessee Christian School, Rutherford County
- Middleton High School, Hardeman County
- Monterey High School, Putnam County
- Mt. Juliet Christian Academy, Wilson County
- Northview Academy, Sevier County
- Tipton-Rosemark Academy, Shelby County
- Unaka High School, Carter County
2022 Anne Dallas Dudley Silver Level Award Winners
- Bledsoe County High School, Bledsoe County
- Central High School, Shelby County
- Chester County High School, Chester County
- Clay County High School, Clay County
- Cumberland Gap High School, Claiborne County
- East High School, Shelby County
- Frank Hughes School, Wayne County
- Hume-Fogg Academic Magnet High School, Davidson County
- KIPP Memphis Collegiate High School, Shelby County
- Lookout Valley High School, Hamilton County
- Loudon High School, Loudon County
- Macon County High School, Macon County
- Millington Central Middle High School, Shelby County
- Pigeon Forge High School, Sevier County
- Richard Hardy Memorial School, Grainger County
- Stewart County High School, Stewart County
- Wartburg Central High School, Morgan County
- Washburn High School, Grainger County
- White Station High School, Shelby County
The award is named in honor of renowned Tennessee suffragist Anne Dallas Dudley who helped lead the successful effort to get the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution ratified. On Aug. 18, 1920, Tennessee became the 36th and final state needed to give women the right to vote.
The Anne Dallas Dudley Award is part of the Secretary of State's civics engagement initiative to increase voter registration in Tennessee and prepare students to be actively engaged citizens. For more information about the Anne Dallas Dudley Award and other civic engagement efforts from the Tennessee Department of State, visit sos.tn.gov/civics.