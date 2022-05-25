Tennessee High Schools Earn Anne Dallas Dudley Voter Registration Awards

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – In its inaugural year, 37 high schools in 22 counties across Tennessee earned the Secretary of State's Anne Dallas Dudley Awards by meeting student voter registration thresholds.

"I appreciate the students, faculty and staff at each of these schools and the local county election commissions working to increase voter registration in their community," said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. "I hope the actions of these schools will inspire not only next year’s high school seniors but all Tennesseans to become civically engaged."

Tennessee high schools that registered 100% of the eligible students earned the Anne Dallas Dudley Gold Level Award. High schools that registered at least 85% of the eligible students earned the Anne Dallas Dudley Silver Level Award. All Tennessee public, charter or private school or home school association could participate.

2022 Anne Dallas Dudley Gold Level Award Winners

Chattanooga School for the Arts and Sciences, Hamilton County

Cherokee High School, Hawkins County

Clinch School, Hawkins County

Coalfield High School, Morgan County

Covenant Academy, Warren County

F.C. Boyd Christian School, Warren County

Friendship Christian Academy, Wilson County

Greenback Public School, Loudon County

Ivy Academy, Hamilton County

Lake County High School, Lake County

Middle College High School at Christian Brothers University, Shelby County

Middle Tennessee Christian School, Rutherford County

Middleton High School, Hardeman County

Monterey High School, Putnam County

Mt. Juliet Christian Academy, Wilson County

Northview Academy, Sevier County

Tipton-Rosemark Academy, Shelby County

Unaka High School, Carter County

2022 Anne Dallas Dudley Silver Level Award Winners

Bledsoe County High School, Bledsoe County

Central High School, Shelby County

Chester County High School, Chester County

Clay County High School, Clay County

Cumberland Gap High School, Claiborne County

East High School, Shelby County

Frank Hughes School, Wayne County

Hume-Fogg Academic Magnet High School, Davidson County

KIPP Memphis Collegiate High School, Shelby County

Lookout Valley High School, Hamilton County

Loudon High School, Loudon County

Macon County High School, Macon County

Millington Central Middle High School, Shelby County

Pigeon Forge High School, Sevier County

Richard Hardy Memorial School, Grainger County

Stewart County High School, Stewart County

Wartburg Central High School, Morgan County

Washburn High School, Grainger County

White Station High School, Shelby County

The award is named in honor of renowned Tennessee suffragist Anne Dallas Dudley who helped lead the successful effort to get the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution ratified. On Aug. 18, 1920, Tennessee became the 36th and final state needed to give women the right to vote.

The Anne Dallas Dudley Award is part of the Secretary of State's civics engagement initiative to increase voter registration in Tennessee and prepare students to be actively engaged citizens. For more information about the Anne Dallas Dudley Award and other civic engagement efforts from the Tennessee Department of State, visit sos.tn.gov/civics.