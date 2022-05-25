Raynet Inc. strengthens its North American business with top leadership team

Raynet North American Leadership Team Lawrence Dempsey and Ron Sturley Raynet Logo

Raynet, global software vendor with market-leading solutions in the field of Enterprise Software Management, is expanding its presence in North America.

CHICAGO, IL, USA, May 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Raynet Inc., a global provider of market-leading IT visibility, security, and optimization solutions, is excited to announce that it has appointed Ron Sturley as Vice President of Sales and Lawrence Dempsey as Vice President of Solutions. Together they are part of Raynet’s renewed commitment to expand its presence in North America. They bring to Raynet years of experience in helping customers gain visibility of their IT environments by securing assets, filling data gaps, and enhancing data quality.

As part of the Raynet team, Ron and Lawrence will help customers solve complex data challenges across organizations and enterprises in all branches and sectors. Raynet’s solutions are designed to ensure complete and high-quality data for all assets, whether hardware or software, on-premises, in the cloud, or in hybrid environments, servers, desktops, and all other devices.

With complete, high-quality data, customers can make better, more cost-effective strategic IT decisions, making organizations more agile, ensuring uninterrupted business services, and protecting data and infrastructure from leaks and attacks. Raynet’s innovative technology portfolio also includes Enterprise Software Packaging and Unified Endpoint Management solutions.

“What we have learned over the years is that organizations face major challenges in IT visibility. Our clients are looking for a consolidated view of their data, based on quality characteristics such as accuracy, completeness, consistency, validity, uniqueness, and timeliness. Data impacts the accuracy for key business functions and initiatives, such as complete asset tracking for cyber security, including managing End of Life and End of Support issues, improving data security protocols. Organizations are struggling to find a technology or service that can give them that picture, and Raynet can deliver just that,” says Ron. “Lawrence and I have been pushing these issues for years, and we’re excited to connect customers with Raynet to help them meet their IT visibility needs.”

“Raynet’s solutions,” according to Lawrence, “are innovative, combining next generation technology with a wealth of knowledge and experience in data discovery, management, and analysis. Coupled with strong, pro-active services and an agile roadmap designed to meet customer needs quickly, I believe Raynet has what it takes to be a market leader in North America.”

About Raynet

As a global software vendor with market-leading solutions and complementary managed services, we make successful end-to-end management of IT projects and operations possible.

In addition to the headquarters in Paderborn, Raynet has further locations in Germany, the USA, Poland, Turkey, and the UK. With more than 100 highly qualified employees, Raynet has been supporting well-known customers and partners worldwide in their projects with its portfolio since 1999 – from Technology Asset Inventory and Software Asset Management to Software Packaging and Workflow Management to Unified Endpoint Management.

