‘Take A Kid Fishing!’ Events Announced

(DNREC’s “Take A Kid Fishing!” program teaches young people ages 6 through 15 how to fish. /DNREC photo.)

Registration Now Open

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control invites budding anglers ages 6 through 15 to join the DNREC Division of Fish of Fish and Wildlife aquatic resource educators and learn how to fish with a parent, grandparent or guardian at an upcoming “Take a Kid Fishing!” event.

“Take a Kid Fishing!” events are offered free of charge to all participants, with advanced registration required. All fishing equipment is provided at no charge to participants for use at the events. To ensure that enough supplies are on hand, advanced registration is required at de.gov/takf.

Events will be held starting in June on the following dates at the following locations:

9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, June 4, Aquatic Resources Education Center, Smyrna

9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, June 11, Aquatic Resources Education Center, Smyrna

9 a.m. to noon, Thursday, June 16, Aquatic Resources Education Center, Smyrna

9 a.m. to noon, Friday, June 17, Aquatic Resources Education Center, Smyrna

10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, June 18, Lums Pond State Park, Bear

9 a.m. to noon, Friday, June 24, Aquatic Resources Education Center, Smyrna

9 a.m. to noon, Thursday, June 30, Aquatic Resources Education Center, Smyrna

Additional “Take A Kid Fishing!” event dates scheduled for July and August and program information is available at de.gov/takf.

“Take a Kid Fishing!” teaches young anglers fundamental fishing skills and conservation concepts, including catch-and-release. Along with the angling experience, these free fishing events also feature activity stations and prizes. Packing refreshments and a picnic lunch is encouraged.

Individuals 16 years of age and older who accompany and engage in fishing with “Take a Kid Fishing!” participants must have a current Delaware fishing license and a Delaware Fisherman Information Network (FIN) number. Delaware recreational fishing licenses are sold online and by license agents statewide. License-exempt anglers, including Delaware residents 65 and older, may obtain a free FIN number online or from a license agent where recreational fishing licenses are sold. Online services available at de.gov/fishinglicense include fishing license purchases, FIN numbers, a list of participating license agents, and additional related information. Children under the age of 16 are exempt from the license and FIN requirements.

Information on fishing in Delaware also can be found in the 2022 Delaware Fishing Guide at dnrec.delaware.gov. The guide is also available in printed form from license agents throughout the state.

“Take A Kid Fishing!” is sponsored by the DNREC Aquatic Resources Education Center, with host sites provided by the Division of Fish and Wildlife, DNREC’s Division of Parks and Recreation, Delaware Department of Agriculture Forest Service and City of Dover Parks and Recreation.

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control protects and manages the state's natural resources, protects public health, provides outdoor recreational opportunities, and educates Delawareans about the environment. The DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife conserves and manages Delaware's fish and wildlife and their habitats, and provides fishing, hunting, wildlife viewing and boating access on nearly 68,000 acres of public land.