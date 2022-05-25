Bob Margolis, Former Wellington Mayor, Endorses Michelle Oyola McGovern for Palm Beach County Commission
I am pleased to have the endorsement of Former Wellington Mayor Bob Margolis. I’m a proven advocate who has a record of bringing people together to solve problems and find solutions.”PALM BEACH COUNTY, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a stunning move, Bob Margolis, former Wellington Mayor, switched his endorsement from Matt Willhite, whom Mayor Margolis served with on the Wellington Village Council, to Michelle Oyola McGovern for County Commission.
"I'm proud to wholeheartedly endorse Michelle Oyola McGovern for Palm Beach County Commission, District 6. As the former Mayor of Wellington, I know the importance of having strong working relationships with other elected officials in our community. In this race, I initially endorsed Michelle's opponent, my former colleague, Matt Willhite. However, upon Michelle's successful entry into the race, I realized that she has the experience and temperament to be a much stronger representative for all of the residents of District 6. She brings the right balance of knowledge of the issues, selflessness, and ability to work with others that will best allow her to get things done for us!" - Former Wellington Mayor Bob Margolis
Mayor Margolis served on the Wellington Village Council from 2003 – 2008 and then as Mayor of the Village from 2012 – 2016. Mayor Margolis served with Willhite on the Village Council from 2012 – 2016.
"I am pleased to have the endorsement of Former Wellington Mayor Bob Margolis. I’m a proven advocate who has a record of bringing people together to solve problems and find solutions. That’s the kind of leadership and character we need fighting for District 6 on the County Commission," said Michelle Oyola McGovern.
This latest endorsement adds to Michelle's growing list, including more than 30 local elected officials, the Palm Beach County Police Benevolent Association, BIZPAC, the Economic Council of Palm Beach County, The Chamber of Commerce of the Palm Beaches Leadership PAC, and Ruth's List.
Michelle Oyola McGovern has over two decades of policy, governmental, and community experience. Michelle began her career in public service with the Florida Department of Children and Families. Her career led her to work for U.S. Senator Bill Nelson, first in his D.C. office and then as his regional Director for the Palm Beaches and the Treasure Coast. Michelle's job involved meeting with community and local elected leaders to discuss policy initiatives and identify federal dollars to support local projects. A proactive leader, Michelle was promoted to serve as Senator Nelson's Statewide Director overseeing a team of 10 regional directors and staff across seven regional offices throughout Florida. Michelle worked in these public advocacy roles with Senator Nelson for 18 years.
Michelle now serves as the Director of Government and Community Relations for a major healthcare system. She focuses on creating, guiding, and promoting positive relationships. Her work to help local leaders and the community navigate important health and medical issues over the last two years has provided Michelle with essential experience that will prove critical as our county deals with the impacts of COVID-19 and other issues.
Michelle also currently serves - or has served - on numerous organizations, including past President and Member of the Board of Directors of the Forum Club of the Palm Beaches; founding Member and President of West Palm 100; past President and Member of the Board of Directors of SunFest; Trustee of the Chamber of Commerce of the Palm Beaches; President's Circle Member (Trustee) for the Wellington Chamber of Commerce; and Trustee for the Central Palm Beach County Chamber of Commerce. Michelle is also Treasurer of The Homeless Coalition of Palm Beach County and Chair of the Palm Beach County Advisory Commission on Women, where she continues her advocacy efforts.
Michelle is a proud mom to Emilia and Victoria and wife to John, the Village of Wellington's Vice Mayor. Michelle comes from a large Puerto Rican family, and she is the oldest of four sisters. A trailblazer in her way, Michelle was the first in her family to attend college. Her parents instilled a passion for service and the importance of hard work, honesty, and integrity in everything she sets out to accomplish. Michelle, John, and their two daughters live in the Village of Wellington.
