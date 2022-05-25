Submit Release
Aarna Networks AMCOP O-RAN SMO Now Available as SaaS Offering in Azure Marketplace

Aarna Networks today announced that AMCOP O-RAN SMO is now available as a fully managed service in the Azure Marketplace.

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aarna Networks, which offers a zero touch management software solution for 5G and edge computing applications to enterprise customers, today announced that AMCOP O-RAN SMO is now available as a fully managed service in the Azure Marketplace. 

As defined by the O-RAN Alliance, Service Management and Orchestration (SMO) addresses the orchestration, management, and automation aspects of O-RAN and is critical for supporting and managing a disaggregated, multi-vendor RAN environment. But validation testing in today’s rapidly evolving network environments on-premise is exceedingly complex. 

AMCOP O-RAN SMO – a cloud native application for orchestrating and managing O-RAN network functions – allows network operators and vendors to manage multi-vendor RAN environments and choose best-of-breed network functions for validation and interoperability testing. It can be deployed on Azure cloud, and can be used to orchestrate other cloud native functions or MEC applications running on either Azure cloud or on-premises. The fully managed service is available at three levels (Silver, Gold, Platinum), along with a free-trial version allowing users convenient billing, security, and availability on demand.

“Consuming O-RAN SMO as a service significantly reduces the complexity of validation testing,” said Amar Kapadia, co-founder and CEO at Aarna Networks. “We welcome the industry to start validating network functions (RU, DU, CU, Near RT RIC) today with the AMCOP O-RAN SMO.”

To learn more and access AMCOP O-RAN SMO, please visit https://azuremarketplace.microsoft.com/en-us/marketplace/apps/aarnanetworksinc1595980852623.aarnasaas?tab=Overview

About Aarna Networks
Aarna Networks is an open source software company that enables orchestration, management, and automation of 5G networks and edge computing applications. 5G and Edge will fundamentally change how we work and live, and Aarna Networks is well positioned to take advantage of this trend. The company uses the Linux Foundation open source projects for its products and is based in San Jose, CA and Bengaluru, India. Please visit us at https://www.aarnanetworks.com or follow us on Twitter at @aarnanetworks.

Brandon Wick
Aarna Networks, Inc.
+1 917-282-0960
email us here

