Comms Factory Completes Work for Clients in 66 Different Countries Over the Past Year
The leader in press release writing and PR support is making a global impactCLEVELAND, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Expert public relations firm Comms Factory today announced it has fulfilled order for clients in 66 different countries over the past year. Comms Factory is the entrepreneurial press release business of choice for ventures that need to gain the attention of the media, potential customers and B2B partners.
“Comms Factory works across cultures to help put global businesses in front of media outlets interested in international stories,” said CEO and Founder Hugh Taylor. “We send the best PR messages out to your potential customers and journalists, creating a wider audience for your business. Comms Factory uses the best industry-standard techniques when we write press releases for you.”
The Comms Factory team offers clients first-class press release writing service based on years of success in crafting business press releases that get noticed. The company’s publicity service will also write and distribute media pitch email cover letters introducing a business to receptive journalists.
It is very important that businesses looking to get the attention of media outlets have a measurable and effective way to successfully promote a brand message. Often, companies are busy managing day-to-day operations and find great success using the best PR professionals to write press releases with a great media pitch.
For more information on Comms Factory’s services and to book a free consultation, visit commsfactory.net. The company can also be found on Fiverr and Upwork.
About Comms Factory
Comms Factory is a well known, successful and professional public relations media outreach service, boasting an expert writing team for entrepreneurs and small and medium-size businesses (SMB) that need to put their brands in front of customers who want to hear their message and buy their products. Comms Factory provides press release examples and a full range of publicity services, acting as a “private publicist” for businesses that need outreach but do not have an internal PR department.
