RentalCarsUAE has decided to add 90 additional vehicles to its fleet this year

With the growing demand for rental cars and tourists in the UAE, RentalCarsUAE has decided to add 90 additional vehicles to its fleet this year.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, May 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- the Marketing Manager at https://rentalcarsuae.com/, Arif Hussain, has announced adding 90 total cars to their fleet this year. As per the statement of Mr. Arif, they saw an incline in the tourist industry of Dubai, which will increase the demand for rental cars. The company is preparing to add 90 more vehicles to its service to meet the upcoming need.

Upcoming Increase in the Tourism Industry

As per the report of Statista, there’s a 24% increase in the tourist industry of UAE, and according to Mordor Intelligence, UAE has one of the highest numbers of tourist rental car users. This clears that the rental car industry of UAE is proportional to the tourism industry. There will be a $4.3 million hike in tourism in the UAE till 2023. According to the graph, the tourism industry will grow by 20.9% in 2023 compared to 2022. To come up with the upcoming demand, RentalCarsUAE is preparing for it today.

Announcement of the Additional Cars

According to the announcement of Mr. Arif, they're adding 40 units of Kia Sonet, 40 units of Nissan Xterra, and 10 units of Nissan Patrol in their service listing. After considering the statistics and demand for these three models, the decision was taken. The new cars will be live on the platform within 1-2 days.

"Given the growing tourism industry in the UAE, we've decided to add more cars to our business so that RentalCarsUAE can reach out to more potential customers in the upcoming years and fulfill customers' demand." -said Arif Hussain, Marketing Manager at RentalCarsUAE.

