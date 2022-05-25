5G in Healthcare Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 64% Through 2026

5G In Healthcare Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘5G in Healthcare Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the 5G in healthcare market size is expected to grow from $0.25 billion in 2021 to $0.40 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 59.64%. As per TBRC’s 5G in healthcare market research the market size is expected to reach $2.88 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 63.90%. The increasing adoption of telehealth is significantly driving the growth of the 5G in the healthcare market.

The 5G in the healthcare market consists of the sale of 5G technology and services by entities (organizations, partnerships, and sole proprietors) that refers to 5G technology and services used by healthcare institutions for telehealth, data management, real-time remote monitoring, and other applications. 5G technologies and services provide faster connectivity, lower latency, and increased bandwidth for improved patient care. 5G widens the huge potential for healthcare stakeholders to restructure, transition to holistic data-driven individualized care, improve medical resource use, provide convenience in care delivery, and increase patient value.

Global 5G in Healthcare Market Trends

Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the 5G in the healthcare market. Technological advancements include the use of the 5G network in healthcare to test and bring a new solution that can improve and transform patient care. Major companies operating in the 5G in the healthcare market are focused on developing innovative technologies to strengthen their market position.

Global 5G in Healthcare Market Segments

The global 5G in healthcare market is segmented:

By Component: Hardware, Services, Connectivity

By Type: Data Transmission, Wearable Devices, Telediagnosis, Telemonitoring, Telerobotic Surgery, Others

By End-User: Healthcare Providers, Healthcare Payers, Others

By Geography: The global 5G in healthcare market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

5G in Healthcare Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides 5G in healthcare global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global 5G in healthcare market, 5G in healthcare global market share, 5G in healthcare market segments and geographies, 5G in healthcare market players, 5G in healthcare market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The 5G in healthcare market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s 5G in Healthcare Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: AT&T, Verizon, Ericsson, T-Mobile, Cisco, Telus, Telit, Orange SA, Telefónica, BT Group, NEC Corporation, Qualcomm, NTT DOCOMO, Vodafone, Deutsche Telekom AG, Huawei Technologies Company, China Mobile Limited, SK Telecom, Airtel, Sierra Wireless, Swisscom, Sequans, and Fibocom Wireless Inc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

