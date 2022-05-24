Submit Release
News Search

There were 938 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 190,663 in the last 365 days.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks with Prime Minister of Australia Anthony Albanese

CANADA, May 24 - Today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke with the Prime Minister of Australia, Anthony Albanese, and congratulated him on his recent election victory.

The two leaders discussed opportunities to further strengthen the close partnership between Canada and Australia. They noted their shared commitment to addressing climate change, generating economic growth that benefits everyone, promoting gender equality and inclusive growth, and advancing meaningful reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples.

Prime Minister Trudeau and Prime Minister Albanese agreed to advance common objectives in the Indo-Pacific region. They also discussed the importance of working with partners and allies to promote security and uphold democratic values.

The prime ministers discussed Russia’s illegal and unjustifiable invasion of Ukraine. They agreed to continue closely coordinating efforts with international partners to stand up to Russian aggression and support the people of Ukraine.

The two leaders agreed to stay in close touch and to work together to advance shared priorities. Prime Minister Trudeau looked forward to meeting Prime Minister Albanese in person in the coming months.

You just read:

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks with Prime Minister of Australia Anthony Albanese

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.