India Ceiling Tiles Market Size, Share, Analysis and Forecast 2022-2027

India Ceiling Tiles Market

Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the India ceiling tiles market to continue its robust growth during the forecast period (2022-2027).

STE R SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “India Ceiling Tiles Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.86% during 2022-2027. Ceiling tiles, or ceiling plates, are lightweight construction materials, which are manufactured with a blend of starch, clay, fiber glasses, recycled newspapers, metals, and polyvinyl chloride. They are extensively utilized for covering the ceiling in order to improve the aesthetics of the interior space. Currently, ceiling tiles are commercially available in varying types, such as shed, domed, suspended, tray, coved and vaulted.

The widespread utilization of ceiling tiles in various multiplexes, shopping malls, and business centers represents one of the key factors driving the market growth in India. In line with this, an increasing number of ongoing infrastructural projects, significant investments made into the modernization of existing establishments and the growing consumer inclination toward aesthetically appealing ceiling structures, are creating a positive outlook for the market. Other factors, such as rising consumer expenditure capacities, along with extensive urbanization, are contributing to the market growth further across the country. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the India ceiling tiles market to continue its robust growth during the forecast period (2022-2027).

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

Aerolite Industries Pvt. Ltd.

AWI Licensing LLC

Diamond International Inex Private Limited

Everest Industries Limited

Hunter Douglas India Pvt Ltd. (Hunter Douglas N.V.)

India Gypsum Pvt. Ltd.

Knauf AMF GmbH & Co. KG

Ramco Industries Limited

Saint-Gobain Gyproc India Ltd (Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A.)

Techno Ceiling Products

USG Boral Building Products India Pvt. Ltd

VANS Gypsum Pvt. Ltd

Visaka Industries Limited.

Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Region:

South India

West and Central India

North India

East India

Breakup by Product Type:

Gypsum

Mineral Fiber

Metallic

Calcium Silicate

PVC

Wood

Others

Breakup by Application:

Non-Residential Applications

Private Sector

Public Sector

Residential Applications

