Vancouver Island, Sunshine Coast communities awarded gaming grants to improve services, support not-for-profits

CANADA, May 24 - People in Vancouver Island and Sunshine Coast communities will benefit from upgrades to not-for-profit services and programs with additional funding from B.C.’s Community Gaming Grants program.

Ten new capital project grants were awarded to Vancouver Island and Sunshine Coast communities for a total of $682,793.

“Not-for-profit organizations are at the heart of fostering healthy, connected and safe communities in B.C.,” said Nathan Cullen, Minister of Municipal Affairs. “This $3.8 million in extra funding will help organizations buy equipment and make renovations to brighten our communities and give people safer, improved access to key services and programs.”

With this final round of 2021-22 funding, the Community Gaming Grants capital projects program will provide $3.8 million to 51 not-for-profit organizations throughout B.C. for upgrades to community infrastructure, updated technology and new equipment. This is in addition to $5 million in capital funding for 45 not-for-profit groups announced in January 2022.

New projects funded in this round of grants include:

a new roof for the Eureka Support Society’s building in Courtenay to prevent leaks and flooding so that people living with persistent mental-health issues can continue to access services;

a new climate-control system for Qualicum Beach Historical and Museum Society to ensure proper air circulation and cleanliness;

new laptops and tablets for the Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Vancouver Island in Nanaimo to help with the development of an accessible registration app; and

a historic theatre purchase and restoration for the Powell River Film Society to provide screenings and showcase local films to people in the area.

“The Qualicum Beach Museum is a local gem that welcomes visitors from all over, and this will go a long way to improve the experience for visitors and staff,” said Adam Walker, MLA for Parksville-Qualicum. “This is just one example of how we are supporting communities by helping organizations across the Island upgrade their facilities, technology, equipment and more.”

Organizations that have been navigating increased service pressures during the pandemic have been prioritized in this round of funding. Many not-for-profit organizations are using these funds to make adjustments that support physical distancing and other measures to ensure services and activities meet public health and safety guidelines.

“Our current air-circulation system is over 30 years old and urgently needs to be replaced,” said Lorraine Bell, museum co-ordinator, Qualicum Beach Historical and Museum Society. “This funding allows us to install a new climate-control system, creating a safer and healthier atmosphere for staff and visitors.”

All Community Gaming Grants funding in 2021-22 must comply with provincial health orders, and the program allows organizations to delay service and project delivery until this can be done safely.

Quotes:

Caroline Miller, chair, BC Association for Charitable Gaming –

“As the organizations in B.C. communities continue to emerge from pandemic-restricted operations and the challenges of operating over the past two years, provincial gaming-grant funding is one of their vital sources of income. Funding major capital projects means fresh starts, expansion, repairs and broadening an organization’s impact on and reach into their community. These groups are to be applauded as they continue their work with community members to improve lives and keep more than 85,000 B.C. residents employed.”

Niki Sharma, Parliamentary Secretary for Community Development and Non-Profits –

“Many non-profits are struggling with dwindling budgets because demand for their services has increased in the post-pandemic recovery period. Throughout the pandemic, non-profits continued to stock food banks, provide essential services such as child care, and help vulnerable people in need. Our government is supporting non-profits with Community Gaming Grants so they can continue to deliver the critical services British Columbians count on throughout the province.”

Quick Facts:

Community Gaming Grants provide approximately $140 million each year to support nearly 5,000 not-for-profit organizations that deliver services to people in British Columbia with $5 million dedicated to funding the capital project sector.

To support vulnerable British Columbians during the COVID-19 crisis, the Province provided a $3-million emergency grant from the Community Gaming Grants program to Food Banks British Columbia in March 2020.

Learn More:

The full list of capital projects grant recipients for this round of funding is available here: http://news.gov.bc.ca/files/Community_gaming_grants_round_2_21-22.pdf

For more information on Community Gaming Grants, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/sports-culture/gambling-fundraising/gaming-grants/community-gaming-grants

To read the March 2020 news release on emergency COVID-19 Community Gaming Grants, visit: https://news.gov.bc.ca/releases/2020MAH0049-000583