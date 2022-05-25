Hartford Taste Festival 2022
Greater Hartford Connecticut Outdoor Food and Music FestivalHARTFORD, CONNECTICUT, USA, May 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hartford Taste Festival will be held in Downtown Hartford, CT at Constitution Plaza. Event dates are Friday, June 10 and Saturday, June 11, 2022. Event times are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. both days.
One of Greater Hartford’s Region most highly anticipated events of the year, Hartford Taste Festival will feature numerous restaurant booths, cooking contest, cooking demonstrations, market vendors, and multiple musicians on two stages at this special outdoor festival.
Constitution Plaza is an expansive park-like setting with trees, a clock tower, fountain, seating areas, nearby parking, and easy access from interstates I-84 and I-91. There will be discounted parking rates offered at nearby garages. The Plaza location is also conveniently walkable from anywhere downtown.
This event is supported by our Presenting Sponsor The Hartford, also Community Partner Hartford Chamber of Commerce, and several contributing sponsors.
A portion of proceeds from The Hartford Taste Festival benefit Connecticut Foodshare.
Food and beverage tokens can be purchased at Token Tents located at the festival. and be used to buy beverages and taste-size portion menu items that will be offered between $1 and $5. Attendees can have a fun way to sample a variety of food and support many restaurants all in one place.
Admission to the Hartford Taste Festival is free and open to the public.
For a complete schedule of events, visit hartfordtaste.com
