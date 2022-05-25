Cosmetics Market Share, Size, Growth, Demand and Forecast till 2027: IMARC Group
SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Cosmetics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027.’ the global cosmetics market reached a value of US$ 357.5 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 508.3 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 5.95% during 2022-2027.
Cosmetics Market Trends:
The global cosmetics market is majorly driven by the increasing prevalence of various dermatological disorders and other skin-related complications. This is further supported by the rising beauty consciousness and awareness amongst consumers regarding the mental and social benefits associated with the utilization of cosmetics. Additionally, the escalating purchase of personal care products due to inflating disposable incomes, strong social media influences and the implementation of aggressive marketing strategies, such as celebrity endorsements, are propelling the market growth. Apart from this, strategic collaborations amongst key players for introducing premium, non-genetically modified organisms (non-GMOs), natural cosmetic products in innovative package designs and their easy availability across different distribution channels, are contributing to the market growth.
Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Cosmetics Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
Amway Corp
Avon Products Inc.
Beiersdorf AG
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
Kao Corporation
L'Oréal S.A.
Oriflame Cosmetics AG
Procter & Gamble Company
Revlon Inc. (MacAndrews & Forbes Incorporated)
Shiseido Company Limited
Skinfood Co. Ltd
The Estée Lauder Companies Inc
Unilever plc.
Breakup by Product Type:
Skin and Sun Care Products
Hair Care Products
Deodorants and Fragrances
Makeup and Color Cosmetics
Others
Breakup by Category:
Conventional
Organic
Breakup by Gender:
Men
Women
Unisex
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
Specialty Stores
Pharmacies
Online Stores
Others
Breakup by Region:
North America (United States, Canada)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2016-2021)
Market Outlook (2022-2027)
Market Trends
Market Drivers and Success Factors
Impact of COVID-19
Value Chain Analysis
Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
