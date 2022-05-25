Cosmetics Market Share, Size, Growth, Demand and Forecast till 2027: IMARC Group

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Cosmetics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027.’ the global cosmetics market reached a value of US$ 357.5 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 508.3 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 5.95% during 2022-2027.

Cosmetics Market Trends:

The global cosmetics market is majorly driven by the increasing prevalence of various dermatological disorders and other skin-related complications. This is further supported by the rising beauty consciousness and awareness amongst consumers regarding the mental and social benefits associated with the utilization of cosmetics. Additionally, the escalating purchase of personal care products due to inflating disposable incomes, strong social media influences and the implementation of aggressive marketing strategies, such as celebrity endorsements, are propelling the market growth. Apart from this, strategic collaborations amongst key players for introducing premium, non-genetically modified organisms (non-GMOs), natural cosmetic products in innovative package designs and their easy availability across different distribution channels, are contributing to the market growth.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Cosmetics Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

Amway Corp

Avon Products Inc.

Beiersdorf AG

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Kao Corporation

L'Oréal S.A.

Oriflame Cosmetics AG

Procter & Gamble Company

Revlon Inc. (MacAndrews & Forbes Incorporated)

Shiseido Company Limited

Skinfood Co. Ltd

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc

Unilever plc.

Breakup by Product Type:

Skin and Sun Care Products

Hair Care Products

Deodorants and Fragrances

Makeup and Color Cosmetics

Others

Breakup by Category:

Conventional

Organic

Breakup by Gender:

Men

Women

Unisex

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Pharmacies

Online Stores

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)

