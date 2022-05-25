Academy Payments and Payolog announce Partnership
Academy Payments and Payolog team up! This partnership brings a full 360 solution to the payments industry.
Academy Payments was formed with tenured industry leaders, all experts in their fields, with vast experience.
Academy Payments and Payolog today announced their collaboration.
With this partnership Payolog plans to bundle current products with Academy Payments training courses. Imagine, a product solution with the relevant course. It’s a peace of mind for all our clients!”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Academy Payments is a well-established training company serving internationally within the Payments Industry. It stands out from other training establishments, with its very experienced instructors, flexible courses, and certified programs.
— Kamuran Altinbilek
Payolog is a technology company within the global payments industry and is one of the finest in payment solutions and services. Payolog provides all its solutions on a unique framework. Including payment and smart city solutions such as: Credit/Debit/Prepaid Card Management Systems, Switch/Integration Middleware, Open and Closed Loop Transit/Transportation solutions, Wallet System and more.
“We are extremely happy and privileged to be partners with Academy Payments” said Kamuran Altinbilek, Chief Marketing Officer of Payolog. “We are pleased to have the opportunity to add more products, the Training programs of Academy Payments. What our partners bring in for us is very valuable and allows both sides to provide the full package to its direct customers. We’ve been very fortunate to collaborate with excellent partners and achieve the goal of making it work for all parties. This partnership is yet another great example of these.” She added.
Academy Payments Co-ordinator Aaron Sarac explained they were very excited to partner with Payolog. He said, “We have been very fortunate to collaborate with excellent partners and achieve the goal of bringing in the training solutions and making life simpler for everyone. With Payolog we add to the list a technology solutions company. As we will be supporting their network, they will be doing the same – it’s a win-win.”
“We have a great deal of experience and know-how within the Payments industry and as we partner with successful industry players, we become stronger. I know the perfect way to support the growth of the industry world-wide is to have local presence, this is where our partners support us, as we do them. With Academy Payments we’re able to deliver something we haven’t before. Our clients and network will take advantage of special packaged training courses from the experts.” said Kamuran Altinbilek CMO of Payolog.
Aaron Sarac, Academy Payments Co-ordinator added; “I've been in the financial Industry for over 20 years. I have been very lucky to see the transformation and modernization within the financial and payments industry. I believe; we will provide Academy Payments Training courses participants the knowledge they need to confidently meet tomorrow’s challenges.”
About Academy Payments: Academy Payments is a leading training provider within the Payments industry. Training courses include Payments 101, Introduction to Digital Currencies, Understanding Acquiring, The Payments Business, Operations - An Introduction, Fraud Prevention, Dispute Resolution, Operations – Settlement, Operations – Clearing, Portfolio Management, Payments in Transit, EMV - Learning about Chip card Transactions. Our courses are Face to face, on the website, and on-demand. Academy Payments comes from a strong group of companies and with this strength envisions to grow vastly. For more information contact us at info@academypayments.com
About Payolog: Payolog is a technology company within the global payments industry, thriving to become the finest in payment solutions and services, by providing a unique framework and wrapping all the payment systems solutions within. Payolog provides payment and smart city solutions such as: Credit/Debit/Prepaid Card Management Systems, Switch/Integration Middleware, Open and Closed Loop Transit/Transportation solutions, Wallet System and many more. Our diversity in products and services is unparalleled, and, our purpose is to provide a wide range of products with top quality service and know-how. Our goal is to become your solution partner for all your Payments Technology requirements. For more information, please contact us at info@payolog.com
Kamuran
Academy Payments
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
Academy Payments - Let’s make you a payments expert, it takes one to make one…