United Cerebral Palsy Statement on Uvalde Mass Shooting

This photograph is a portrait shot of Armando Contreras in a suit. He is the president and chief executive officer of United Cerebral Palsy.

Armando Contreras is the president and CEO of United Cerebral Palsy

Congress must act on common sense legislation to stem mass shootings

As President Biden noted in his remarks to the American people, Congress must pass 'common-sense' gun legislation...”
— UCP President/CEO Armando Contreras
WASHINGTON, DC, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “The murder of 19 children and two adults in a mass shooting Tuesday in the South Texas city of Uvalde has once again sent shock waves through the heart and soul of our nation. It is an unimaginable tragedy too often realized in our country. But it is something that does not have to happen. As President Biden noted in his remarks to the American people, Congress must pass 'common-sense' gun legislation to help stem the carnage of mass shootings and the emotional devastation it wreaks upon the families of its victims. Congress must heed the president’s request and act. United Cerebral Palsy extends its condolences to all of those who are suffering as a result of this senseless violence. My prayers are with the families of the victims in Uvalde.”

- UCP President and CEO Armando Contreras

