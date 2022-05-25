FWC statewide redfish workshops start next week

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is holding a series of public workshops to gather public input on proposed rules for redfish that include nine new management regions and modified recreational bag, vessel, and off-the-water transport limits. The FWC developed these proposed changes using a new management approach to better capture regional differences in the fishery. The public is encouraged to attend one of FWC’s in-person workshops that are being held throughout the state.

Below is a list of locations. Workshops will begin at 6 p.m. and conclude by 8 p.m. local time.

June 1, 6–8 p.m. EDT

Crystal River City Hall Council Chambers

123 NW U.S. Highway 19

Crystal River, FL 34428

June 2, 6–8 p.m. EDT

Steinhatchee Community Center

1013 Riverside Drive

Steinhatchee, FL 32359

June 6, 6–8 p.m. EDT

Charlotte County Administration Center Commissioner Chambers

18500 Murdock Circle, Room 119

Port Charlotte, FL 33948

June 7, 6–8 p.m. EDT

Brannon Center

105 S. Riverside Drive

New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168

June 8, 6–8 p.m. EDT

Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center

300 Tower Road

Naples, FL 34413

June 13, 6–8 p.m. CDT

Gulf Coast State College, Holley Language and Literature Building/Sarzin Lecture Hall

5230 W. U.S. Highway 98

Panama City, FL 32401

June 14, 6–8 p.m. EDT

Florida Fish and Wildlife Research Institute, Karen A. Steidinger Auditorium

100 Eighth Ave. SE.

St. Petersburg, FL 33701

June 14, 6–8 p.m. EDT

St. Lucie County Commission Chambers, Roger Poitras Administration Annex

2300 Virginia Ave.

Ft. Pierce, FL 34982

June 15, 6–8 p.m. EDT

Lightner Museum, West Wing,

75 King Street

St. Augustine, FL 32084

June 15, 6–8 p.m. EDT

Wakulla County Community Center, Wakulla Room

318 Shadeville Road

Crawfordville, FL 32327

June 16, 6–8 p.m. EDT

Mudville Grille

3105 Beach Blvd.

Jacksonville, Florida 32207

June 16, 6–8 p.m. EDT

Brevard County Commission Chambers, Building C

2725 Judge Fran Jamieson Way

Viera, FL 32940

If you are unable to attend a workshop, visit MyFWC.com/SaltwaterComments and click on “Workshops” to watch a recorded presentation. Comments can be submitted at MyFWC.com/SaltwaterComments.