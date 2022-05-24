House Bill 2419 Printer's Number 2841
PENNSYLVANIA, May 24 - An Act amending the act of May 31, 2018 (P.L.123, No.25), known as the Outpatient Psychiatric Oversight Act, further providing for definitions and for requirements.
