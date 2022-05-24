Senate Bill 1222 Printer's Number 1646

PENNSYLVANIA, May 24 - An Act amending the act of May 17, 1921 (P.L.682, No.284), known as The Insurance Company Law of 1921, in insurance holding companies, further providing for definitions, for acquisition of control of or merger or consolidation with domestic insurer and for registration of insurers, providing for group capital calculation exemptions, further providing for standards and management of an insurer within an insurance holding company system, for group-wide supervision for international insurance groups and for confidential treatment and providing for compliance with group capital calculation and liquidity stress test requirements.