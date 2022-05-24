Senate Bill 1237 Printer's Number 1654
PENNSYLVANIA, May 24 - An Act amending Title 3 (Agriculture) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in race horse industry reform, further providing for State Horse Racing Commission.
There were 956 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 190,632 in the last 365 days.
PENNSYLVANIA, May 24 - An Act amending Title 3 (Agriculture) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in race horse industry reform, further providing for State Horse Racing Commission.