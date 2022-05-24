Senate Bill 321 Printer's Number 1679
PENNSYLVANIA, May 24 - An Act amending the act of March 4, 1971 (P.L.6, No.2), known as the Tax Reform Code of 1971, in entertainment production tax credit, further for providing for limitations.
