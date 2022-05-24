UPDATE: Officer Involved Critical Incident Investigation in Racine, Wis.

RACINE, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating an officer involved critical incident (OICI) in the City of Racine, Wis. that occurred on the afternoon of Friday, May 20, 2022.

At approximately 1:01 p.m., Racine Police Department Officer Zachary B. Brenner, with 4 years in law enforcement, attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle that was the subject of a search warrant for a felon in possession of a firearm. After a brief pursuit, Da’shontay L. King, age 37, fled on foot. Following a foot chase, King was seen with a handgun at which time Officer Brenner discharged his firearm, striking King. King was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

A firearm was recovered at the scene and body camera footage captured the incident.

No law enforcement personnel were injured during the incident.

Officer Brenner has been placed on administrative leave, per department policy.

DCI is leading this investigation and are assisted by the Wisconsin State Crime Lab, Wisconsin State Patrol, Milwaukee Police Department, Mount Pleasant Police Department, Racine County Sheriff’s Office, Milwaukee County Medical Examiner, Racine County Medical Examiner and DOJ’s Office of Crime Victim Services. All involved law enforcement are fully cooperating with DCI during this investigation.

DCI is continuing to review evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to the Racine County District Attorney when the investigation concludes.

Please direct all media inquiries regarding this incident to Wisconsin DOJ.