2022 N.C. State Fair Livestock Scholarship recipients announced

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
TUESDAY, MAY 24, 2022

CONTACT: Neil Bowman, director
N.C. State Fair Livestock Shows
919-270-7094

2022 N.C. State Fair Youth Livestock Scholarship recipients announced
26 students awarded $2,000 each; two receive $2,500

RALEIGH – Twenty-eight North Carolina students have been named recipients of 2022 N.C. State Fair Youth Livestock Scholarships, Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler announced.

The scholarships are designed for high school seniors and students currently enrolled in an institute of higher education who have participated in the junior livestock or market turkey shows at the N.C. State Fair.

The scholarships are funded from a percentage of the total sales at the N.C. State Fair Sale of Champions. The number of scholarships awarded each year is based on qualified applicants and funds available from the previous year’s Sale of Champions. Because of strong support of the 2021 sale, 26 scholarships valued at $2,000 each were awarded this year. Two $2,500 scholarship was also sponsored by Farm Credit Associations of North Carolina.

“We greatly appreciate the numerous buyers and sponsors that help make the Sale of Champions a success," said Neil Bowman, director of the N.C. State Fair livestock shows.

A selection committee evaluated applicants based on their involvement with N.C. State Fair junior livestock shows, academic achievement, extracurricular activities and an essay. Each application was assigned a number and identifying information was removed before evaluation.

Following is a list of scholarship recipients by county. All scholarships are for $2,000 unless otherwise noted:

Alamance
-- Louis Williard, N.C. State University

Caswell
-- Katherine Eastep, Texas Tech University

Catawba
-- Emma Vanhoy, N.C. State University

Davidson
-- Kathryn Dyson, Undecided
-- Salem Ward, UNC-Greensboro

Edgecombe
-- Caden Robinette, N.C. State University

Franklin
-- Hope Latta, N.C. State University

Halifax
-- Zachery Keeter, N.C. State University

Henderson
-- Haley Hargus, Mars Hill University

Iredell
-- Hannah Loftin, University of Mount Olive

Johnston
-- Schyler Crocker, University of Mount Olive
-- Kadence Overby, N.C. State University
-- Mary Wood, Oklahoma State University

Lincoln
-- Regan Mitchem, N.C. State University

McDowell
-- Molly Anderson, N.C. State University

Orange
-- Alexander Palmer, University of Tennessee

Pitt
-- Conner Mills, N.C. State University/Lees-McRae College

Randolph
-- Rylee Schofield, University of Mount Olive

Rowan
-- Josie Correll, Connors State College

Stanly
-- Marcie Harward, N.C. State University – Farm Credit Associations of NC Scholarship recipient
-- Mattie Ann Harward, N.C. State University -- Farm Credit Scholarship Associations of NC recipient

Stokes
-- Lynae Bowman, Oklahoma State University
-- Allison Hartman, N.C. State University
-- Kali Mabe, Texas Tech University

Wayne
-- Jacob Hinson, N.C. State University

Wilson
-- Emma Vick, N.C. State University

Goldvein, Va. – Fauquier County
-- Madison Sifford, Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University
-- Salem Sifford, University of Tennessee


For more information on how individuals and organizations can support the 2022 Junior Livestock Sale of Champions or the scholarship program, contact Neil Bowman, director of N.C. State Fair livestock shows, at neil.bowman@ncagr.gov or 919-270-7094.

 

 

