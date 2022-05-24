2022 N.C. State Fair Livestock Scholarship recipients announced
TUESDAY, MAY 24, 2022
Neil Bowman, director
N.C. State Fair Livestock Shows
919-270-7094
2022 N.C. State Fair Youth Livestock Scholarship recipients announced
26 students awarded $2,000 each; two receive $2,500
RALEIGH – Twenty-eight North Carolina students have been named recipients of 2022 N.C. State Fair Youth Livestock Scholarships, Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler announced.
The scholarships are designed for high school seniors and students currently enrolled in an institute of higher education who have participated in the junior livestock or market turkey shows at the N.C. State Fair.
The scholarships are funded from a percentage of the total sales at the N.C. State Fair Sale of Champions. The number of scholarships awarded each year is based on qualified applicants and funds available from the previous year’s Sale of Champions. Because of strong support of the 2021 sale, 26 scholarships valued at $2,000 each were awarded this year. Two $2,500 scholarship was also sponsored by Farm Credit Associations of North Carolina.
“We greatly appreciate the numerous buyers and sponsors that help make the Sale of Champions a success," said Neil Bowman, director of the N.C. State Fair livestock shows.
A selection committee evaluated applicants based on their involvement with N.C. State Fair junior livestock shows, academic achievement, extracurricular activities and an essay. Each application was assigned a number and identifying information was removed before evaluation.
Following is a list of scholarship recipients by county. All scholarships are for $2,000 unless otherwise noted:
Alamance
-- Louis Williard, N.C. State University
Caswell
-- Katherine Eastep, Texas Tech University
Catawba
-- Emma Vanhoy, N.C. State University
Davidson
-- Kathryn Dyson, Undecided
-- Salem Ward, UNC-Greensboro
Edgecombe
-- Caden Robinette, N.C. State University
Franklin
-- Hope Latta, N.C. State University
Halifax
-- Zachery Keeter, N.C. State University
Henderson
-- Haley Hargus, Mars Hill University
Iredell
-- Hannah Loftin, University of Mount Olive
Johnston
-- Schyler Crocker, University of Mount Olive
-- Kadence Overby, N.C. State University
-- Mary Wood, Oklahoma State University
Lincoln
-- Regan Mitchem, N.C. State University
McDowell
-- Molly Anderson, N.C. State University
Orange
-- Alexander Palmer, University of Tennessee
Pitt
-- Conner Mills, N.C. State University/Lees-McRae College
Randolph
-- Rylee Schofield, University of Mount Olive
Rowan
-- Josie Correll, Connors State College
Stanly
-- Marcie Harward, N.C. State University – Farm Credit Associations of NC Scholarship recipient
-- Mattie Ann Harward, N.C. State University -- Farm Credit Scholarship Associations of NC recipient
Stokes
-- Lynae Bowman, Oklahoma State University
-- Allison Hartman, N.C. State University
-- Kali Mabe, Texas Tech University
Wayne
-- Jacob Hinson, N.C. State University
Wilson
-- Emma Vick, N.C. State University
Goldvein, Va. – Fauquier County
-- Madison Sifford, Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University
-- Salem Sifford, University of Tennessee
For more information on how individuals and organizations can support the 2022 Junior Livestock Sale of Champions or the scholarship program, contact Neil Bowman, director of N.C. State Fair livestock shows, at neil.bowman@ncagr.gov or 919-270-7094.