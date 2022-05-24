2022 N.C. State Fair Livestock Scholarship recipients announced

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

TUESDAY, MAY 24, 2022

N.C. State Fair Livestock Shows

919-270-7094 2022 N.C. State Fair Youth Livestock Scholarship recipients announced

26 students awarded $2,000 each; two receive $2,500 RALEIGH – Twenty-eight North Carolina students have been named recipients of 2022 N.C. State Fair Youth Livestock Scholarships, Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler announced.

The scholarships are designed for high school seniors and students currently enrolled in an institute of higher education who have participated in the junior livestock or market turkey shows at the N.C. State Fair.

The scholarships are funded from a percentage of the total sales at the N.C. State Fair Sale of Champions. The number of scholarships awarded each year is based on qualified applicants and funds available from the previous year’s Sale of Champions. Because of strong support of the 2021 sale, 26 scholarships valued at $2,000 each were awarded this year. Two $2,500 scholarship was also sponsored by Farm Credit Associations of North Carolina.

“We greatly appreciate the numerous buyers and sponsors that help make the Sale of Champions a success," said Neil Bowman, director of the N.C. State Fair livestock shows.

A selection committee evaluated applicants based on their involvement with N.C. State Fair junior livestock shows, academic achievement, extracurricular activities and an essay. Each application was assigned a number and identifying information was removed before evaluation.

Following is a list of scholarship recipients by county. All scholarships are for $2,000 unless otherwise noted: Alamance

-- Louis Williard, N.C. State University Caswell

-- Katherine Eastep, Texas Tech University Catawba

-- Emma Vanhoy, N.C. State University Davidson

-- Kathryn Dyson, Undecided

-- Salem Ward, UNC-Greensboro Edgecombe

-- Caden Robinette, N.C. State University Franklin

-- Hope Latta, N.C. State University Halifax

-- Zachery Keeter, N.C. State University Henderson

-- Haley Hargus, Mars Hill University Iredell

-- Hannah Loftin, University of Mount Olive



Johnston

-- Schyler Crocker, University of Mount Olive

-- Kadence Overby, N.C. State University

-- Mary Wood, Oklahoma State University Lincoln

-- Regan Mitchem, N.C. State University McDowell

-- Molly Anderson, N.C. State University Orange

-- Alexander Palmer, University of Tennessee Pitt

-- Conner Mills, N.C. State University/Lees-McRae College Randolph

-- Rylee Schofield, University of Mount Olive Rowan

-- Josie Correll, Connors State College Stanly

-- Marcie Harward, N.C. State University – Farm Credit Associations of NC Scholarship recipient

-- Mattie Ann Harward, N.C. State University -- Farm Credit Scholarship Associations of NC recipient Stokes

-- Lynae Bowman, Oklahoma State University

-- Allison Hartman, N.C. State University

-- Kali Mabe, Texas Tech University Wayne

-- Jacob Hinson, N.C. State University Wilson

-- Emma Vick, N.C. State University



Goldvein, Va. – Fauquier County

-- Madison Sifford, Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University

-- Salem Sifford, University of Tennessee

For more information on how individuals and organizations can support the 2022 Junior Livestock Sale of Champions or the scholarship program, contact Neil Bowman, director of N.C. State Fair livestock shows, at neil.bowman@ncagr.gov or 919-270-7094.