Vince Imhoff, Acclaimed Criminal Attorney, Congratulates Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown

Vince Imhoff, Famed Criminal Attorney

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Acclaimed Criminal Attorney Vince Imhoff, of Imhoff and Associates, congratulates Ketanji Brown upon her Senate confirmation as the newest Justice to the U.S. Supreme Court. The Senate confirmed Judge Jackson to the Supreme Court, promoting the appellate judge to a lifetime seat no Black woman has occupied before. Jackson, 51, becomes only the sixth woman and third Black justice to ascend to the high court, which will for the first time have two Black members, three members of color, and four women.

“We are excited to have a fellow criminal defense attorney in the room when the justices are discussing how the Constitution protects our liberty and our security,” says Imhoff. Jackson shattered the glass ceiling with the Senate’s 53-47 confirmation vote. Three Republicans — Sens. Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, and Mitt Romney of Utah — joined all 48 Democrats and two independents in supporting President Biden’s historic nominee.

“The new social media influence on our society is only beginning to be felt,” adds Imhoff. “An advocate for personal privacy is important for all Americans.” Biden’s first appointment to the Supreme Court won’t alter the ideological balance of a bench that now has a 6-3 conservative majority.

“Congratulations, Ketanji Brown Jackson,” says Imhoff. “We look forward to reading your decisions over the next scores of years.”

Vince Imhoff

Vince Imhoff is an attorney licensed to practice in Illinois, California, and Pennsylvania. He graduated from Lewis University with a Bachelor's Degree in Political Science, and a law degree from the Illinois Institute of Technology/Chicago-Kent College of Law in 1989. Mr. Imhoff worked as a Public Defender in Cook County, Illinois, from 1990 to 1997 after getting his law degree. After that, he went into solitary practice. Imhoff joined the Cochran Firm's Criminal Defense Department as Managing Director in 2005. Following Mr. Cochran's death, Imhoff formed the criminal defense firm, Imhoff and Associates, PC, which features top-caliber defense attorneys in 48 states.